Zendaya And Jacob Elordi: Rumoured Relationship Timeline Explained!

In current months, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been seen together worldwide; the first sparkling relationship whispers with a personal journey to Greece last year and most just while flying to Elordi’s home nation of Australia.

Despite this, the two Euphoria stars continue to deny any romantic relationship. We’ve compiled a list of the actors’ low-key relationships, ordered according to the most current information.

Zendaya and Jacob reunite at the Euphoria season two debut.

However, the co-stars of Euphoria seem to be good friends still, even though Zendaya is now dating Holland and Elordi leave his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, at the end of 2013.

The second season premiere of their popular program was held in Los Angeles in January.

They weren’t captured together in a single image, but they were seen holding hands in a group shot with the rest of the ensemble.

It was further enhanced by Zendaya’s choice of a vividly striped vintage Valentino gown, worn by Linda Evangelista on the catwalk in the 1990s, which made her stand out.

Zendaya Joined Jacob Elordi On A Journey To AUSTRALIA

Elordi and his co-star were recently sighted at Sydney Airport, both dressed casually in sweatsuits for the long flight back to his homeland.

Wearing an orange sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white Reebok shoes, Zendaya was seen without any makeup on.

Elordi’s baby blue hoodie, baseball hat, black pants, and lace-up Vans were similarly slick. Both stars were sporting new yellow manicures when they took a break from filming to match.

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya attend the Fendi fashion show together.

On February 5th, Zendaya and her rumored beau were seen in New York City at the Fendi Solar Dream.

Arriving at the concert with Elordi, the 23-year-old actress donned a brown and beige check shirt, matched shorts, and a caramel-hued cardigan. Thigh-high lace-up black boots completed the look.

It wasn’t only the 22-year-old actresses dressed to impress in black pants and a black Fendi cross-body bag.

Zendaya calls Elordi her ‘best friend.’

At the American Australia Association Arts Awards in New York, Zendaya presented the actor with the Rising Star award and directed him as her “best friend” in her address.

A night out in New York City with Skylight Modern and Soho House was next on the agenda for the couple.