No Demo Reno Season 2 Release Date: Cancelled or Renewed?

The second season of HGTV’s No Demo Reno is in the works. Jenn Todryk’s successful home renovation program will return for a second season on HGTV in the summer of 2022 with a new ten-episode batch.

Nielsen reports that more than 25.1 million people tuned in to No Demo Reno’s first season, making it one of the top five new unscripted programs on television this year for women ages 25 to 54.

Todryk, in No Demo Reno, dispels the myth that complete house renovations need extensive destruction. Throughout the series, Todryk and her team use creative design solutions and cost-saving ideas to transform customers’ homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth region without tearing down walls or doing large-scale demolition.

Todryk’s Instagram account, @theramblingredhead, has more than 1 million followers, and she posts daily and humorously relevant perspectives on parenthood, home design, fashion, and beauty.

As HGTV president Jane Latman put it: “Jenn has established her tremendous Instagram following by being honest, engaging, hilarious, and resourceful.” “Jenn has grabbed the committed audience of millions upon millions on HGTV after just one season of No Demo Reno,” she said.

The program features her hectic family life and Jenn’s economic, attainable home improvement ideas to offer her followers a closer look into Jenn’s sparkle. Season two promises to provide much more!