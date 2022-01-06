Moana 2: Is Release Date Confirmed? Check here!

Movies from many genres have seen highs and lows in their popularity, but Disney pictures have been mostly immune to this trend, at least for most of my life.

For as long as I can remember, Disney movies have dominated the box office, audience ratings, and critical reviews because no matter how bad the economy or personal crisis, what would people turn to if they didn’t have a sliver of happiness or a glimpse of hope?

That’s precisely what they’ve been getting from the mouse home, particularly its animation section, which has brought in record numbers of younger visitors.

As we’ll see in the parts that follow, the 2016 film “Moana” featured a similar plot and some strengths that we’ll point out as qualities that the sequel must-have.

In the past few years, Walt Disney Animation Studios (not to be confused with Pixar) has made major exceptions to their successful properties, including ‘Wreck it, Ralph, ‘Ralph Breaks The Internet, and the sequel to Frozen,’ all of which are expected to be a huge success, and will be followed by a sequel to ‘Zootopia,’ which was a smash hit.

There is no official word yet, but considering ‘Moana’s success,’ which raked in close to $650 million globally and a near-perfect critical rating, I can’t see why Disney wouldn’t do the same with the film.

Everything we know about the yet-to-be-announced sequel to this popular animated picture can be found right here.

Moana 2 Release Date: Renewed Or Canceled?

In the United States, Moana premiered on November 23, 2016. On March 7, 2017, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment released the Blu-ray (2D and 3D) and DVD versions of the film in the United States. February 21, 2017, was the date of a digital release. The sequel to Disney’s Moana is still shrouded in mystery.

Also read: New Amsterdam Season 5: Is Release Date is Confirmed or Not?

According to reports, Disney is negotiating with The Rock and Auli’i about a new project. These allegations have prompted some to believe that Moana plans a daring return. To date, there has been no formal notification about the matter.

There is a very good chance that we’ll be able to see a new animated version of this narrative by the year 2022.

Moana 2 Plot

It is the most difficult part to forecast since we don’t have even the tiniest amount of information or film to go on. As a rule, hints are found in the original film itself.

It tells the narrative of the protagonist, Moana, and her journey from being the daughter of a Polynesian village chieftain to being picked by the sea itself to locate Maui to reconcile an item with a goddess. It is a tale of courage and determination.

Must read: No Demo Reno Season 2 Release Date: Cancelled or Renewed?

As soon as her tale and adventure began, Moana was quickly set apart from the other Disney princesses, and the film turned out to be a very typical Disney production. If you believe I’m implying that I thought it was fantastic, you’re correct.

Everything that worked so well in the original film, from the aesthetics and animation to the characters and the plot, has been retained in this sequel, with a few notable exceptions. As a result, I wouldn’t be shocked if Disney stayed fairly similar to the original concept art.

Lin-Manuel Miranda reportedly is negotiating with Disney to create the first Latina Disney princess, a first for the movie company. It is the only significant update on this front.

In the past, Miranda has played a key role in creating Moana, particularly in the composition of the film’s musical pieces. We can anticipate this to be in line with studios growing their casts to bring a significant character to the roster, and it’s also certain to provide Disney with the extra mileage.

This sequel will showcase more of the romance between Moana and Maui that was so well received in the original.

After saying goodbye to Maui and returning to her village, Moana finally assumes the job of chief and Wayfinder and now leads her people on a trip after the first film ends.

I don’t anticipate the sequel to spend a lot of time building up to Maui showing up and reuniting with Moana, but narratively, here is where the movie could start-up and show Moana in her newfound position and how well she does.

With this foundation in place, the Latina perspective may be explored further, but the film’s mystical/fantasy theme must be preserved throughout the process.

Moana 2 Cast

Dwayne Johnson being Maui

Chris Jackson will act as Tui’s singing voice

Rachel House being Tala

Auli’I Cravalho will play the role of Moana

Louise Bush being Toddler Moana

Oscar Kightley will act as a fisherman

Temuera Marrison being Tui

Nicole Scherzinger will play the role of Sina

Moana 2 Trailer

Until today, there has been no official trailer for its sequel. Since no formal word on a sequel has been made yet, no production has even begun. You may get a sense of this by watching the trailer for Moana.