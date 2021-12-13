How To Colour Calibrate Your Computer For Colour Grading?

Are you working as a video editor or on a job that requires clear and defined colour adjustments? If yes, you must know how to calibrate your computer for colour grading. If you are new to this and are excited to learn, then here is a quick guide for you. Read this guide till the end where we have discussed how you can colour calibrate your computer by yourself.

For colour grading, a computer with a perfectly calibrated device is needed. Otherwise, the colours which show on your computer won’t be the same as the others. Moreover, as we all know, how many different colours can be made in an image or a video. Also, colour calibrating your computer for colour grading won’t cost you a penny; you will only require to set the computer settings in the correct way. Furthermore, we have explained the important steps in a simpler manner.

Things to remember before calibrating your computer

Make sure your computer is on for at least 20 minutes before colour calibrating it because a warm PC will show the right colours.

Also, do not keep the computer screen in such a way that it reflects direct sunlight.

Colour calibration for Windows

Below we have given the steps you should follow to colour calibrate your computer for colour grading for people using Windows OS. And no worries, these steps are very easy to follow. All you have to do is search for the colour calibration tools in the control panel of the PC. However, if you are new to using a PC and don’t know all these tools, we recommend you read the user manual to get more familiar with the PC functions.

Step 1: Open the control panel on your PC, where you can find the option of colour calibration. Otherwise, you can simply search for colour calibration in the search box at the bottom.

Step 2: Choose and click on the calibrate colour display option.

Step 3: You will see the default colour calibration beforehand, which you are working on right now. However, you have to change it, so click on next.

Step 4: You need to adjust the gamma settings on your PC. There will be 3 images shown to you while the middle one is the best. You will see 9 boxes with circles and a slider beside them. Slide the slider to get the desired gamma setting.

Step 5: Further, you have to adjust the brightness level. Like the gamma settings, you will see 3 images with low, perfect, and high brightness. Click on the next and move the slider to get the best brightness level such that the X at the back is barely visible while you can differentiate between the black colour of the background and the coat.

Step 6: Once again, you have to follow the same steps to get the desired contrast. This time, you will be shown a white-shirted man with a black and white background. Make sure that the background and clothes can be differentiated and the contrast is balanced.

Step 7: Lastly, you have to calibrate the grayscale such that it appears neutral.

Below there will be RGB sliders to calibrate it. Click on next.

Step 8: Finally, you can check the previous and new calibration on the same window and save or delete it according to your likings.

Color calibration for MacOS

Color calibration in MacOS is way easier than Windows, as it’s easy and requires fewer steps. However, there are expert modes, but here we will only talk about the basics of color calibration for MacOS.

Step 1: First of all, go for the display menu in the system preferences.

Step 2: furthermore, you will see a tab named colour, so click on it and choose the calibrate option.

Step 3: you will see a screen for calibrating the brightness with the high, low, and perfect brightness levels. Try to keep the brightness levels medium.

Step 4: Once you click on continue, adjust the white point settings by deselecting the native white point option and sliding the slider.

Step 5: After following all these steps, you can save the colour profile by a name and use it on your macOS.

How can you auto-calibrate Windows 10?

There is no such way of auto-calibration in Windows 10. You have to colour calibrate your computer display manually. The whites and blacks should be calibrated according to your surroundings. If you don’t want to do it on your personal PC you can simply buy a Monitor for color grading directly.

Before we bid goodbye, we have a few tips for you,

Experts usually recommend colour calibrating a computer every 1-2 months for better colour quality and accuracy. Also, we recommend you keep the color setting higher during the day with a range of around 6000-7000K. While you can keep it lower during nights as the contrast is easily visible.

So, now that you know how easy it is to color calibrate your computer for color grading. We hope you find our guide on calibrating your computer for color grading easy and won’t have any problem color grading your pictures and videos. Your computer will always show you accurate colors. Furthermore, we also have more such guides to check out, as they are helpful.

