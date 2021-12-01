How to Accessorize Your Sharara

Shararas are flowy wide-legged clothing that is teamed with short kurtas. Unlike gararas that are tight up to knees. Sharara suits are love. They are comfortable trousseau which deserves a place in your wardrobe.

They are not only appropriate for all body types. Being loose from the bottom it looks flawless on everyone. Sharara suits for weddings, parties and social gatherings are in trend.

Sharara suits have always been hot picks by women for festivals. They are elegant and timeless outfits. For bridesmaids, they are a great buy. Are you bored with old-day traditional heavy lehengas? Sharara is one for you. They look super chic and add feminity.

This wedding season is playful. Bright colors, mismatched patterns, and designs are personal favorites. You can pair your outfit with statement jewelry and juttis to rock.

Here we bring you some mind-boggling ideas to accessorize your sharara suit to make you look attractive and chic.

Pasa jewelry:

“Pasa” is legendary Pakistani or Muslim jewelry. It is similar to mang tika. But it is worn sideways. No sharara look is complete without pasa. Earlier it was worn by brides now they are worn by women as statement pieces. This piece of traditional jewelry is breathtaking and highly recommended for different styling.

Light jewelry:

If you are wearing heavily embroidered sharara, it is always good to pick light jewelry. Statement earrings like enameled, silver-based, or light Kundan studs give detailed look. For example, just wear a mang tika or a nath for a graceful appearance.

Here we would like to add that Sharara adds royalty. Hence earrings like jhumkas, chandbalis, Kundan or gold plated earrings are popular with these suits. You can spot many Bollywood celebrities carrying these ornaments flawlessly.

Heavy jewelry:

Plain or light-printed sharara suits give you a canvas to step up. If your kurta is solid colored with no or less embellishment, you have many options. Like on a broad-neck plain kurta, you can wear a statement necklace. Your favorite celebrities do that. Katrina Kaif was spotted recently in Manish Malhotra red sharara suit where she opted for subtle makeup and just a Kundan necklace.

Floral Jewelry:

Simple suits offer more to play with, as stated above. Floral pattern jewelry is girlish. Hence we love it. You can pair it with a jhumka, bangles, and neckline. Don’t forget floral mang tikas are also fine. They are appropriate for sangeet and mehndi functions.

Matching jewelry:

Matching jewelry is boring. Hence you can buy one that goes with your dupatta border. Here, you can always style it with Kundan, pearls, and American diamond sets that are versatile and evergreen. They do not look over the top and also match well. For example, if your sharara is more vivid go with gota work goes for Kundan jewelry. Similarly is with zari work. If you opt for Indo western sharara statement ad earrings or Monalisa pearl seems good.

Contrasting jewelry:

We recommend you for contrasting shades. Monotone shades are not happening. Try to keep your look colorful with some unusual hue. Red sharara paired with green or blue adds depth to the overall appearance.

Punjabi Juttis/ Mojaris:

For desi attire, you need desi footwear. We can’t agree more, isn’t it? Well, Punjabi juttis or mojaris whatever you call they are super gorgeous handcrafted pieces. They come in a variety of styles and patterns. Heavy embellished Punjabi work to Rajasthani Gota Patti work, you will get them in local shops and online platforms.

Conclusion:

How are you accessorizing your sharara this wedding season? Just keep it simple you are good to go. Nothing can beat a comfy, confident, and beautiful bridesmaid.

Jewelry, makeup, and footwear when styled creatively and appropriately gives wholeness to a broad look.

For a day party, nude or dewy makeup with bare lipstick and bright juttis is astounding. If it is a night reception bright colors, smoky eyes and, statement earrings with a party clutch are spot-on.

Whatever you wear, wear it with a confident smile and, you are ready to set the stage on fire. We wish to clear all your doubts related to styling sharara pleasantly. For any queries write to us.