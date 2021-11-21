Top 5 Reasons Your Dog or Cat Should Be Eating Salmon

Our animals, both dogs and cats, love salmon. It’s a very healthy treat for them to receive from time to time… but did you know salmon is good for them in many ways? Let’s look at 5 benefits salmon oil provides for our precious pets.

5 benefits salmon oil provides

#1. Salmon Oil Contains the Essential Omega-3 Fatty Acids Dogs Need: We’re all aware that salmon contains a lot of fish oils which are an excellent source of DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids. These essential fatty acids play a vital role in your dog or cat’s growth, general health and immunity from diseases such as heart disease, arthritis and cancer.

#2. It Helps Control Inflammation: Since salmon oil is an anti-inflammatory it can be used to reduce inflammation in dogs or cats with arthritis, hip dysplasia, allergies and digestive conditions like irritable bowel disease.

#3. Salmon Oil Promotes a Healthy Skin & Coat The Omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon oil helps keep your dog’s skin healthy and helps fight dandruff, dryness and irritation. You’ll love the way salmon oil makes their coats shine. Your dog or cat will look healthier than ever! #4. It’s Great for Dogs & Cats of All Ages The health benefits of salmon oil are not exclusively for senior pets; even pups benefit from the omega-3 fatty which have been shown to help with heart, brain and eye development.

#5. It’s Safe for Dogs & Cats of All Ages Your dog or cat can take salmon oil supplements alongside their other medications without worrying about any negative side effects. However, salmon oil should not be given to dogs that are on blood thinner medication because it could potentially prolong bleeding time since salmon oil inhibits platelet aggregation.

Conclusion

Please visit our blog for more information on wild salmon oil for dogs and salmon oil for cats. For questions or comments please post below. Thanks!

