Wacom Intuos Black Friday Deals 2021 – $100 off As Black Friday Sale

What’s New with Wacom Intuos this Black Friday?

Wacom tablets are designed for hobbyists, educators, and artists. They convert your designs as you create them into a digital format. For all the uses of a tablet!

Wacom have released a lot of new tablet models in the last few years, so it can be difficult to know which one is best for your needs. You will find more information on the key features and differences between Wacom Intuos tablets below, so you can make an educated decision

Wacom Intuos Small

This small option from Wacom, Intuos Small, is their entry-level model. It has the same drawing area size (6 x 3.7 inch), but the express keys have been increased to 4 with customizability options for shortcuts. The 8th generation pen features high resolution and no batteries.

The Wacom Intuos Creative Stylus 2 is a creative tablet that comes with pen and paper stand included. Wacom offers one free with purchase. They will either come with Corel Painter Essential 6 for digital painting or Corel AfterShot 3 for photo editing.

Wacom Intuos Bluetooth Small

The Intuos PRO tablet is a step up from the standard model, with new features such as wireless connectivity built-in. For many, there is an additional software options for comics and manga than Clip Studio Paint Pro. Plus, they get to choose 2 out of 3 as free.

Wacom Intuos Bluetooth Medium

The Wacom Intuos Medium is your best value–larger than the small yet smaller than the large version. It comes with all 3 software options for free. With the exception of a couple features, this tablet is an identical model to Wacom Cintiq 13HD.

The SM2 is the second-highest tier option in the Intuos line, but only slightly larger than its cheaper counterpart. The Tablet comes equipped with 6 express keys, a touch ring to make drawing smoother and multi-touch gestures like on your smartphone for faster work flow.

With the included pen only featuring 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity and being available in one color, this tablet may not be for everyone.

. This model does not include software.

Wacom Intuos Pro Medium

The intuos Pro Medium offers a larger active drawing area perfect for bigger projects. This surface also has two extra express keys, giving users an additional 8 assigned functions to work with. Secondly, it has the fun Wacom Pro Pen 2 with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity. And lastly it is wireless and connects via Bluetooth.

Wacom Intuos Pro Large

The Pro Large features a larger drawing area of 12.1 x 8.4 in., conveniently matching the size of traditional paper formats such as A3 and A4. All other features are identical with the Intuos Medium model.