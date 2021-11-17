Bose Home Speaker 500 Black Friday Deals 2021 – Big Holiday Speakers Sale Live…

Bose is one of the most recognized brands in audio systems. With their latest Home Speaker 500, you can now enjoy your favorite music around the house with deep bass and crisp highs without having to buy a separate soundbar or speaker for every room.

Bose Home Speaker 500 Black Friday Deals are the perfect way to get a high-quality speaker that will look great in your home or office, and improve your conversion rates at the same time. The Bose Home Speaker 500 is available for sale on Amazon this Black Friday for $299.99, down from it’s list price of $399.95! That’s over 30% off!

Will the Bose Black Friday Sale this year provide deals on Bose Home Speaker 500?

Bose has been a pioneer in audio products for decades. And now, just last month the company announced their newest addition to their speaker range with the Bose Home Speaker 500. While not yet released publicly, it is projected that this high-quality speaker will likely be available in November of 2021 at an anticipated Black Friday price point of $299;

Stay tuned for announcements about the potential Cyber Monday or Black Friday Bose Home Speaker 500 discounts. In the meantime, here are some features to consider when you’re ready to buy!

Bose Home Speaker 500 Black Friday Review Buyers Guide

If you are looking for a high-performance smart speaker with Alexa capabilities, then the Bose may be the right choice. Because it is focused on quality, we advise checking for Bose Home Speaker 500 Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.

The Bose Home Speaker 500 is a great device to boost the sound quality of your home.

Design

The Bose Home Speaker 500 is sleek and compact, being available in black or white to suit any home’s interior design. This wireless speaker also includes a remote that can be used from up to 30 feet away.

The size of the speaker, standing at 8 H x 6.7 W x 4.3 D and weighing 1.75 pounds, does not mean that they have cut any corners with quality. The cylindrical aluminum body provides durability and makes it easy to resist falls.

Bose includes a color LCD to display the artwork of the music playing on their speaker. Bose also released sound bar 500 and 700s that can be paired with the home speaker 500 for a full listening experience.

Most speakers have one driver that emits sound in one direction. The Bose has two drivers which send opposite sounds off of each other to create an amazing listening experience, separating it from its competition.

Features

The speaker is packed full of features and boasts integration with Alexa, allowing you to set it up wirelessly. With this system, you can select music by album or genre and even make voice requests for specific songs. Bose is aiming to make it even easier for people with their new Home Speaker 500. The new product will also have a high quality mic, designed to ensure that the listener can hear your voice over any music being played.

Bose has a variety of functions built into the speaker, including Bluetooth and AUX. There are also 8 buttons on the top of the speaker that allow for different options. With these speakers, you can set presets to your favorite radio stations. They can also be used to connect with Spotify for specific albums, songs or playlists.

The new Music app can be used on Android, but not the old SmartTouch. This is frustrating as you cannot smart upgrade old speakers (e.g., with SmartTouch) to the new range of Bose speakers.

Quality

The Bose speaker, at the highest volume setting, has a great range of highs and lows. The speaker can also go “really really” loud.

Be careful when you turn it up to full volume as it could give you quite the fright! At up to 80% volume, the Bose Home Speaker 500 sounds excellent with little fuzz, and it is easy to carry around.

Final Thoughts on Bose Home Speaker 500 Black Friday Deals

Bose has produced a good speaker, but there are some downsides to this. There is potential for high volume output, portability, and wifi capabilities with this quality choice. But unfortunately, it does come at a cost so keep an eye out for Black Friday Bose Home Speaker stock or Cyber Monday deals!

The Bose Home Speaker 500 has the best sound of any smart speaker. It can do everything an Alexa can do, plus it also sounds great. You can play music from services like Spotify or Amazon Music or Audible, or you can play your own music from your phone onto this speaker by connecting it with Bluetooth.

The Bose Home Speaker 500, which has Alexa built-in, normally costs $399. But today you can buy it for just $299! This speaker is the cheapest on Amazon. It was cheaper before in March, but this time it is even cheaper than before! You will get it before Christmas if you order with Prime shipping.

