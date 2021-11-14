NBA Trade Rumors 2021: The Most Important Date For Any Potential Candidate Trade

Every NBA general manager has probably marked a few dates on the calendar.

One of these dates is December 15.

Why? The first time many of the players who signed contracts this offseason can be traded. If you recently signed a new contract, you may not be able to be traded until Jan. 15 at the earliest because of certain criteria, according to Hoops Rumors. But it applies to a large number of players.

There are fewer restrictions on teams from Dec. 15 onwards when it comes to putting together deals that can enhance their roster.

Is December 15’s restriction most pronounced on which sports teams?

A look at Hoops Rumors shows that the Lakers and Heat each have nine players who can’t be traded until Dec. 15.

The Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, and New York Nets each have six players who cannot be traded before the end of the season.

Only the Grizzlies and the Timberwolves have players who can’t be traded until Dec. 15. Only two Timberwolves players — Jordan McLaughlin and Jarrett Vanderbilt — will be able to be traded before the 15th of next month.

Which players can’t be traded until December 15?

It’s a long list, but here are some notable ones:

Dennis Schroder, Celtics

Patty Mills, Nets

Kelly Oubre, Hornets

Alex Caruso, Bulls

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

Lonzo Ball, Bulls

Lauri Markkanen, Cavaliers

Tim Hardaway Jr., Mavericks

Will Barton, Nuggets

Kelly Olynyk, Pistons

Nemanja Bjelica, Warriors

Nicolas Batum, Clippers

Carmelo Anthony, Lakers

Malik Monk, Lakers

Kyle Lowry, Heat

Markieff Morris, Heat

Victor Oladipo, Heat

P.J. Tucker, Heat

Evan Fournier, Knicks

Kemba Walker, Knicks

Nerlens Noel, Knicks

Andre Drummond, 76ers

Danny Green, 76ers

Chris Paul, Suns

Khem Birch, Raptors

Rudy Gay, Jazz

Hassan Whiteside, Jazz

Spencer Dinwiddie, Wizards

On Dec. 15, players like DeRozan, Lowry, and Paul will be eligible for trade, which is something to keep in mind.

