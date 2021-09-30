High Rise Invasion Season 2: Renewed Or Cancelled?

Based on the manga collection of the identical identify using Tsuina Miura, ‘High Rise Invasion’ is a view to watch with its loopy collection of horrific people from masked killers to butcher cooks striving to style blood from harmless terraces hikers.

Season 1 of ‘High Rise Invasion’ premiered on Netflix in February 2021, and right here is all we understand about season 2.

The first season of ‘High Rise Invasion’ was once in the primary and tried to set up the floor for the series. With endless skyscrapers linked with the aid of halt bridges, excessive college scholar Yuri Honjo finds herself caught in a catch 22 situation between getting a run for her lifestyle or killing the masked killers.

As matters begin to obtain momentum at season 1, followers have been actively ready for some accurate information for the forthcoming season.

High Rise Invasion Season 2 Release Date

It’s viable that February 2022 should be the launch date for the 2nd season because the first one aired in February 2021; hence, it is also viable that we’ll get season two until now than that if manufacturing strikes rapidly sufficient. It simply relies upon if manufacturing renews at all.

Must read: Black Clover Season 5: Will It Ever Happen? OR Just Hype!

Once we comprehend extra about the revival of the High Rise Invasion, we’ll be sure to let you know. Till then, experience free to watch the initial season of the series presently streaming solely on Netflix!

High Rise Invasion Season 2 Cast

Yuichiro Umehara will play the role of Sniper Mask

Haruka Shiraishi being Yuri Honjō

Akira Sekine being Kuon Shinzaki

Shiki Aoki will act as Mayuko Nise

Junya Enoki being Rika Honjō

High Rise Invasion Season 2 Trailer

No trailer has been released for season 2 yet. We will update this post when we get info from the production side.

High Rise Invasion Season 2 Plot

Season 1 of ‘High-Rise Invasion‘ ends with Yuri’s and allies’ success beyond Mamoru Aikawa’s protection. Yuri breaks Swimmer Mask earlier than sealing Great Angel’s skills and making him below her manipulate with her newly unbarred administration capabilities as a Closer to God.

Hence, Mamoru finds that Rika and Yuri are siblings and eventually answer when Mamoru approaches the latter. The episode finishes with Yuri stating that she will discover her brother and smash this infernal area.

In season 2, the research for Rika would possibly continue. Yuri would possibly find out new abilities. The expert and directors of the recreation may additionally disclose themselves in the subsequent season.

Also check: Shadowhunters Season 4 Is OFFICIALLY CANCELLED! UPDATED!

Possible free ends at the first season’s cease gave us various plots and subplots marked in the subsequent season. For example, the probabilities of Yuri and her brother Rika joining can act as a subplot, and followers can anticipate the 2nd season on these words.

As the anime is but to cowl over one hundred episodes left after the first season, which included 149 out of 258 posted chapters, we can assume to see the relaxation of the manga in the subsequent season.

Conclusion

That’s all about High Rise Invasion season 2 that you should know. I hope you like this post. If you have any queries, then let us know in the comments below. Please stay connected with us for more news!