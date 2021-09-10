SpellForce 3 Will Debut On Consoles December 7th And Takes An RPG/ RTS Hybrid to PC

SpellForce 3 Reinforced will be launched on Xbox and PlayStation on December 7. SpellForce III Reinforced places the gamers in the boots of a hero and a time-honored at the same time.

Gather your companions, clear up quests, attain journey and loot, degree up and evolve your skills, all while taking command of an army, pick the great tactics, construct an excellent base, and get your financial system up jogging to furnish constant reinforcements.

It presented an intuitive gamepad integration and tailored UI to easily manipulate an RTS/RPG hybrid with complicated mechanics.

SpellForce 3 Release Date

SpellForce 3 Reinforced will be reachable on PlayStation four and Xbox One and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on December 7 at an SRP of $39.99/€39.99/£34.99.

For proprietors of SpellForce 3 on PC, the SpellForce III Reinforced Edition will be a free replacement and arrive on an equal day.

SpellForce 3 Details

With each journey comes history and overview, so here’s what you want to recognize about this epic myth world of a game!

In addition to the base sport coming to consoles this fall, each expansion of SpellForce 3 in Soul Harvest and Fallen God will be reachable this fall — with every costing $19.99 and presenting over 30 hours of content material and new campaigns to play through. Expect all of that to arrive this December 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC!

SpellForce 3 Trailer

Checkout the Spell Force 3 announcement trailer here:

Conclusion

It’s all about SpellForce 3 that you should know. Stay tuned with us for more updates and news!