Darling in the Franxx Season 2: Release Date, Rumors, Plot & More

“Darling in the Franxx” is a Japanese science fiction television series that premiered originally on January 13, 2018. It was written and illustrated by Kentaro Yabuki of “Black Cat.” This anime adaptation has received positive reviews for its coming-of-age elements with viewers curious about when it will have season two hit screens.

The show’s first episode aired on Tokyo MX TV during after midnight time slots before moving to regular evening shows due to high ratings which led to this title being nominated at various award events including the Asia Pacific Screen Awards where it won the Best Animation Feature Film Award category along taking home awards from Japan Anime Grand Prix 2017 among other accolades having been praised as well known critics noted director Atsushi Nishigori skillfully creates complex.

Related:

Darling in the Franxx: Ratings

This anime has received great feedback for its quality content and imagination. It was given 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb, 7.3 out of 10 on MyAnimeList, and 4.4 stars out 5 by Crunchyroll. The level response from fans inspired the show’s makers to create more episodes so now they are asking us if we want another installment or not? Here is everything you need to know about it like renewal status etc…You can watch first season on Netflix.

This text summarizes what viewers have said about this series in order to engage readers with interesting information including how many ratings each episode got as well as other facts such as a release date could be changed according to the author but otherwise accurately reflects input provided.

When will season 2 Arrive?

Rumors about the second season of Stranger Things have been flooding social media and other platforms. Although nothing has officially been confirmed, there are possibilities that it might make a comeback as a fan’s love for the show is immense. Additionally, the rating on different sites like Rotten Tomatoes proves how successful it was with its first season!

Waiting on an official renewal and release date for Season 2 of the show, fans should not jump to conclusions. But if there is any update from makers about it we will share it with you all so keep your eyes out!

Expected Cast

Fans of the series might not have to wait for long as it is expected that there would be a season two in coming years. Moreover, we can expect some new faces and members from this upcoming show who will hopefully impress us as they did in Season 1. For now, here’s a list of notable characters whose chances are high at returning next season with their roles intact!

Zero Two: Ai Kakuma (Kurara from Kurayami Santa)

Byakuya: Toshihiko Seki (Allelujah Haptism from Mobile Suit Gundam 00)

Hiro: Junya Enoki (Aoba Kuronuma from Durarara!)

Miku: Sayaka Ohara (Erza Scarlet from Fairy Tail)

Goro: Kaito Ishikawa (Tsumugu Kihara from Nagi no Asukara)

Zorome: Momo Asakura

Kokoro: Minami Tanaka

Futoshi: Mutsumi Tamura

Ichigo: Shiori Izawa

Kokoro’s Mother / Nana: Fumiko Orikasa (Reina Prowler in Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096)

Ikuno: Inori Minase (Yukino Yukinoshita from Oregairu)

Mitsuru: Yuka Iguchi (Index from To Aru Majutsu no Index)

Miku’s Father / Dr. FRANXX : Kouji Totani (Oboro Murasame in Akame ga Kill!)

Zero Two’s Mother / Dr. FRANXX : Naoko Sakakibara(Nana Osaki in Nana)

Hachi: Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata in Gintama) Kokoro’s Grandfather: Jin Urayama (Gunther Prozen in Gundam Unicorn RE:0096, Vice-Minister Hainel in Gundam AGE)

Dr. FRANXX / Papa: Toru Sakurai (Mare Strode in Mobile Suit Gundam 00)

Officer: Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji Vinsmoke in One Piece)

Hiro’s Father: Unshou Ishizuka (Jet Black in Cowboy Bebop, Kureo Mado in Tokyo Ghoul)

Klaxo-sapiens Voices : Tarusuke Shingake, Ai Kakuma, Shizuka Itou

Expected Storyline of Season 2

Although the makers of Attack on Titan have not announced anything about season 2, if they choose to do so then it might start from scratch because a lot of content has already been covered in season 1.

In the finale of season 1, viewers have seen that survivors are trying their best to rebuild their world and the main villain has promised that he will return one day. Hence, we can predict villains returning in subsequent seasons creating more chaos. We speculate there is even more adventure, thriller elements with destruction; however, these speculations may not be accurate as plot details aren’t released yet by showrunners or producers. Fans should stay tuned for any updates regarding upcoming events!

Is there any trailer of Darling in the Franxx Season 2?

As of now, no further information on the second season is available. So for all fans out there who are waiting to watch more episodes in this anime series, keep checking back here as we will update this section if any official updates come our way from producers or showrunners.

Final Words

So far, the show has not been renewed and it is expected that we cannot predict when will the renewal be done. However, in 2022 fans can expect to see new seasons but specific dates are yet unknown. Stay tuned for more updates on your favorite stories on Alphanewscall.com.