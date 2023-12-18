The Standout Performers of the NFL Season So Far

There’s little less than a month to go until Christmas, but for football fans all that means is that there’s not long to go until the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

With attention beginning to turn toward football’s biggest prize, we thought we’d look back at some of the standout performers this season, both individually and collectively.

Scroll down to read through our picks and be sure to let us know in the comments section below if you think we’ve missed out on any one player or team.

The Philadelphia Eagles

When the season started the Kansas City Chiefs were top of the NFL odds futures list for the Super Bowl. Now it is Nick Sirianni’s team who sit atop the betting odds after proving a lot of early season doubters wrong.

The bookmakers no doubt were waiting to see how the Eagles would respond to last season’s Super Bowl heartache but they have received their answer loud and clear. The Eagles are flying and looking for all the world like the Super Bowl champions-elect.

In the weekend just gone the Eagles ran out 37-34 winners against the Buffalo Bills to take their record for the season to 10-1 with Jalen Hurts the pick of the bunch for the Eagles on the day.

When he hasn’t performed this season, others have stepped up to the plate to drag the Eagles over the line and it is that team ethic that will likely propel them to the Lombardi trophy.

For some teams, defeat on the biggest stage can tank confidence and derail progress, for the Eagles that disappointment has lit a fire under them and made them the league’s most impressive performers thus far.

Every year Cowboys fans get drawn into believing that it could finally be their year and that the Super Bowl could be heading to Dallas for the first time since 1996 and every season they are left disappointed.

Dak Prescott

This year though things could actually be different. According to the bookmakers, they are up there with the favourites to go all the way and a large part of that is down to the performances of Dak Prescott.

He’s performing better than he has in 4 years and as well as looking full of ideas, he’s more agile and fleet of foot than at any other time in his career. Add in the performances of DaRon Bland who has more touchdowns from cornerback than most wide receivers and it’s not hard to see why so many are backing the Cowboys this season.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/9bLG6FyKqsw?si=O9hTY11wIynHrELR” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

(The title of the video says it all…)

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have been one of the most impressive teams in the league this season, not just for their insanely stacked offense but for the balance and consistency in their team.

At the time of writing, they are on a three-game winning streak, sit top of the NFW West, and boast an 8-3 record.

When you consider the amount of injuries that they have suffered in defensive areas so far this season, that record becomes even more impressive. If they can go into the playoffs with a clean bill of health it would take a brave person to bet against them.

Brock Purdy

Speaking of the 49ers, it would be strange to discuss their performances this season without commending Brock Purdy for his role in their progress.

Throwing for a total of 2871 yards this season, Purdy has the highest pass completion rate of any quarterback with over 1,000 total yards at 70.4%. His touchdown percentage, touchdown to interception ratio, and yards per attempt stats are all elite too.

If the 49ers are a symphony then Purdy is the orchestrator at the front conducting proceedings.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/9h0W12IcVDc?si=Ay0OXiEmVSfP5DYX

(Brock Purdy is producing longer and longer highlight reels every week.)

The Relentless Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are the Death Star of the NFL but without a thermal exhaust port. To put it simply, they are just a winning juggernaut that continues to march on relentlessly to yet another Lombardi trophy.

There have been question marks over Patrick Mahomes’ performances thus far this season but last time out he orchestrated an offensive destruction of the Las Vegas Raiders to drag his team to an 8-3 record.

It’s not just Mahomes who has been criticized either this season with the entire team and coach coming under scrutiny, yet still they keep on winning and confounding their critics. When that keeps happening it tells you that there are some serious winning mentalities in that Chiefs line-up which is worthy of praise in its own right.