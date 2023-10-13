Assignment Writing Services vs. Chat GPT for Academic Needs

When you’re a student, your life is anything but easy. You must attend all those classes, ace many assignments, and be ready for dozens of tests and exams. On top of that, you may have to juggle a job and studies just to pay your bills – or, if you’re lucky, build a career.

This packed schedule probably leaves no time for you to have fun or satisfy your basic needs. So, once your overwhelming workload puts you on the path to burnout, you may want to find a shortcut to make time for what matters more.

Usually, that means you’d be looking for an assignment writing service like essaypro reviews to get academic help. But a new rival for such platforms in town may draw your attention: GPT Chat.

Can it really beat assignment help platforms, however? Let’s find out!

Everything to Know About GPT Chat

First, let’s answer a basic question: what is Chat GPT? It’s a chatbot that uses deep learning to understand and generate human-sounding text. Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT was trained on a vast amount of data to produce content – but the dataset contained texts only up until 2021 (inclusive).

Here are the pros of using GPT Chat whenever you need a hand with an assignment:

You don’t have to pay a cent to use the research version of the tool. Thanks to an intuitive workflow, the chatbot is easy to start. It generates content at lightning speed, faster than any human could.

But, of course, this chatbot isn’t without its cons, especially compared to an assignment writing service:

The generated content may contain accidental plagiarism (since it essentially rephrases texts from the dataset and can’t cite sources) and will probably turn out stale overall. AI-generated text is easy to spot with detector tools like ZeroGPT, which can put you in hot water. The tool has limited knowledge of certain topics, especially post-2021. If the training dataset didn’t have much information on your subject, you won’t get quality content out of this tool. ChatGPT is prone to hallucination: as it has no single source of truth, it can mash words together randomly and makeup facts, names, dates, places, etc. ChatGPT isn’t connected to the Internet and can’t search academic databases for reliable sources. This makes it essentially useless for research-intensive assignments. It’s not always a reliable option: you may encounter technical errors, and servers may be temporarily unavailable.

Everything to Know About Assignment Writing Services

These services are platforms that can put you in touch with verified experts in the desired discipline. They also serve as a quality assurer and an escrow agent to ensure your investment into experts’ help pays off.

Here are the six pros that make assignment writing a better alternative to OpenAI’s tool:

You get custom writing help, meaning you can make any request – and your expert will oblige. This applies to the formatting, references, tone of voice, etc. Your work will be properly cited and accompanied by an originality report, free of charge. You don’t have to share any data that can identify you, and the little information you provide is fully encrypted by default. You can get help with anything, from a dissertation to an article review. Besides writing services, you can hire an expert to rewrite or edit your draft. Your order will be done by a professional who can meet even the most exigent academic standards. This can be a great opportunity to expand your understanding of the topic – or academic writing – by learning from an expert.

Still, there are some downsides to turning to an assignment writing service you should be aware of:

Experts can’t match the speed of ChatGPT: they need at least three to six hours to do their job.

Some orders require revisions. Although they’re free of charge, they take time, as well.

You’ll have to invest in expert help: it’s not free, albeit it can be affordable.

Experts vs. AI: Who Wins?

So, what should you do? Should you turn to assignment help services? Or entrust AI algorithms with your academic performance?

Let’s help you choose by comparing the two approaches:

While platforms have had over a decade to figure out the best way to satisfy their customers, ChatGPT was released in late 2022. The technology isn’t quite there yet to rival expert help: the OpenAI tool can’t produce content of the same quality as a human with years of experience.

You can get help with any request when you turn to an expert. Need APA formatting? No problem. Do you want to have this specific source mentioned in the intro? Consider it done. ChatGPT can fulfill a limited number of requests and even has a character limit for generated texts!

Expert help is undetectable with tools like ZeroGPT or plagiarism checks. In contrast, you may get yourself in a pickle if you get busted for using AI-generated texts – you may even get expelled.

Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/f0JGorLOkw0

To Sum Up

If you hesitate between getting help from an assignment writing service and submitting an AI-generated assignment, it’s better to go with the first option. While AI writing tools can generate content in seconds, its quality won’t measure up against a piece written by an expert in the field.

Of course, expert help doesn’t come free, which may be a significant downside for you. The good news is you don’t have to break the bank to get help from a professional. Rates are usually pocket-friendly for students. Plus, there are good deals, like this essaypro promo code for first-time customers!