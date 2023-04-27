Unlike cable TV, modern streaming services give users more control over when and what they wish to watch. This is one of the reasons why OTT platforms gained so much popularity among youngsters and even elderly people, eventually.

Today, there are many platforms developed on this concept. Each platform covers a variety of genres, catering to a variety of audiences. So, if you are curious about which of these streaming services are the most popular among students, here's a quick analysis.

5 Streaming Services That Students Use the Most (H2)

Netflix (H3)

Netflix is safe to be called the flag-bearer of the whole streaming service squad. One of the earliest platforms based on this concept, Netflix successfully transitioned from a DVD-by-mail service to a subscription-based streaming model when nobody was not even thinking about it.

Now, even though Netflix doesn’t offer any student plans or discounts, it is undoubtedly the most popular streaming service among them. Primarily because it has the most extensive collection of shows, movies, regional programs, and Netflix Originals, it has even launched a range of series in the fitness genre partnered with Nike.

So, being an all-in-one kind of online space, it has to be the most popular one among all its counterparts. The app's navigation is straightforward, and the UI is very intuitive. You can also let the platform shuffle programs if you are not sure of what you want to do.

Basic plan: $9.99 per month

Standard plan: $15.49 per month

Premium plan: $19.99 per month

Basic with ads: $6.99 per month

Amazon Prime Video (H3)

Being the world’s biggest e-commerce platform, Amazon has a lot of perks and service benefits you can get by becoming a Prime member as a student. Amazon Prime offers access to fast and free delivery of millions of items listed on Amazon Shopping.

The primary reason why Amazon Prime is popular among students is that Prime Student membership unlocks numerous benefits, including discounted membership rates, offers on student supplies, and exclusive perks from various student-oriented platforms.

Besides, the content library of videos, movies, TV shows, and other entertainment segments is vast and liked by most people. The student membership is available for half of the standard Prime membership price.

6-month free trial for new members

$7.49 per month/ $69 per year

Benefits include:

Unlimited photo storage on Amazon Photos

Additional 10% discount on flight bookings on StudentUniverse Travel

One-month free trial and 60% off on the subscription fee on Course Hero

Exclusive offers on Calm Premium Subscription

Prime video channels at $0.99 per month

Hulu (H3)

Hulu has successfully packaged a substantial library of content and a live TV option for those who like to switch their binge-watching between the two. On the one hand, the users of other streaming services are only connected to the content library of the respective platform. If you don’t want to miss out on live TV shows, news, and sports, too, Hulu is the service for you.

Hulu is increasing in popularity among students due to its large library of anime. And since you have access to live TV, you do not have to wait for a streaming service to release any celebrity events and award shows, such as Grammy, Oscars, and Golden Globe. Instead, you can watch them live.

An additional benefit of buying a Hulu subscription is that you can access the platform on two screens at a time. The plan worth $7.99 per month with ads is available for $1.99 per month for students.

Spotify (H3)

Spotify is the most popular audio library, with zillions of music albums and songs. And who likes to keep headphones on subways, sidewalks, and even college lobbies? Students. Hence, Spotify has a great offer for students. A Spotify premium plan for one user costs $9.99 per month, which includes ad-free music, offline streaming, and on-demand playback.

The same plan is available for college students at half the price, i.e., $4.99. Not only that, there are additional perks for students, such as Hulu (with ads) and SHOWTIME. So, you can save money on an extra video streaming service.

You can buy Spotify Premium for students if you are studying at an accredited higher education institution.

Tubi (H3)

This free video streaming service is particularly popular among students who can’t spend much. The platform has a collection of 20,000 movies and shows, including many famous films. Despite being free, the app has a great user interface and neat design. You can also tune in to live TV on this platform, which is a huge plus for students living on campus who don’t have access to TV anytime, anywhere.

Since it is a free app, it has some limitations, such as Mediocre TV shows, a maximum resolution of 720p and 540p only, and restrictions on downloads.

Conclusion (H2)

If you are looking to buy a streaming service subscription, consider your budget and requirements first. Do you only need something to relax on weekends or when you are off work? Or do you want to feed your FOMO and binge-watch shows whenever you are free? Also, consider the library and subscribe according to the kind of content you enjoy.