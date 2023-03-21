Benefits of a pin-up bookmaker over other bookmakers

In India, the gaming industry and sports betting are rapidly developing. Recently, the country has become able to legally and profitably bet on sports. In the last year, the famous Pin Up bookmaker has become popular. This is a world-famous sports betting company, whose activities are legal.

Indian players can use the official website of the bookmaker and be sure of its legitimacy. The betting company cares about its reputation, therefore it operates in different countries under the appropriate licenses. The main function of the bookmaker is to provide customers with the opportunity to profitably, conveniently, and quickly place bets on sports. The Pin Up Bet company copes with this task. Its constant improvement and development, as well as the addition of bonus and promotional offers, makes staying in it profitable and interesting.

Registration on the bookmaker website

Sports betting is a kind of gambling activity, therefore they are available in Pin Up only for registered players. To register on the site, the user needs:

be of legal age;

read the terms and conditions of the company;

fill out a questionnaire on the site;

come up with a password for the future account;

agree to the terms of the bookmaker.

Registration and verification of one user from one IP address are allowed on the bookmaker website. If the player is not a beginner and he already has an account in the system, then he is recommended to restore access to it, and not register again.

Login

If you just get acquainted with the bookmaker and its features without registering and logging in, then you can start full-fledged gaming activities by logging into your gaming profile. Completed registration means that the participant has his account, the entrance to which is carried out by entering a login and password. By logging in, the player can deposit/withdraw funds from the account, maintain their game statistics, adjust settings, and participate in various draws.

Sports disciplines in Pin Up and bets on them

The Pin Up bookmaker offers over 20 sports that you can bet on. In India, football, cricket, and basketball are considered the most popular disciplines, so they account for the largest number of bets. In addition to these popular sports, you can see the coverage of events on the site by:

big tennis;

kabbadi;

volleyball;

baseball;

e-sports, etc.

Depending on which sport the player chooses, the varieties and rates in it vary. As a standard, for each event, you can bet express, total or single. The bet chosen by the player, which is confirmed in the coupon, is not subject to change.

Bonuses in bookmaker company

The bonus system is an integral part of the Pin Up bookmaker. After registering with the bookmaker, the participant can count on a welcome bonus, promotional offers, and individual gifts. The welcome bonus is accrued to each newcomer to the site if he deposits in advance. The size of the bonus for registration is 120% of the replenishment amount. Each birthday person can count on a monetary incentive on a holiday date. Often the casino pleases its customers with a freebet bonus. This is a single free bet that does not deduct funds from the participant’s account.

Bonuses in the bookmaker are built in such a way that they are convenient to use. Each bonus promotion must be wagered according to the terms of the wager before the participant wants to withdraw the money won from the stakes from the account.