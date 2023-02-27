Every student has that “growing up” moment when he wants to have his own, “hard-earned” money and be less dependent on his parents. It is during this period that they have a desire to work. How do you make sure that work and study do not interfere with each other and bring benefits?

Tip#1: While searching for a job, start from the study schedule (class schedule, examination period, etc.)

Keep in mind that it is quite difficult to combine work, study, and entertainment. In most cases, the student is forced to miss classes and then (in order to get admission to the session) to work them off. So it’s best to look for that work, which more or less will fit into the study schedule and bring a minimum of inconvenience in the educational process.

The best option for a student is a part-time or distance job with a free schedule. Determine how much time you are willing to devote to work, at what time of day, what you can and know.

Tip#2. Try to find a job according to your profile

After analyzing the labor market with the “work for students” section in mind, you involuntarily come to the conclusion that employers only see students as promoters and waiters, fearing to trust them with more serious things.

Try to find a job that fits your profile. This principle is easier to implement if you are a senior student (4th or 5th year). This approach will make you more attractive to employers in the future (after graduation) when you already have a little, but work experience in your chosen specialty.

Tip#3. Don’t work nights

If you think that you can study during the day and work at night, it is a serious and profound misconception. The body needs time to rest and regain strength. Of course, the first time you can successfully combine work and study, but in the end, this “tandem” will lead not only to poor health, nervous breakdown, loss of strength, but also serious health problems.

Therefore the night should be free from stress (at least most of it). It is at night the body regenerates, recovers, stores strength. This opportunity should not be deprived.

Tip#4. Don’t be afraid to ask for help from your colleagues

Do not be shy to show at work that you do not possess some knowledge or skills. In fact, you are a student, who is on the way to developing, improving, and gaining the necessary skills and knowledge. Colleagues are well aware of this and can help you by passing on their experience. Just do not abuse your position and "offload" some of your duties onto others.

Tip#5. Warn the management that you are a student

If the university does not have to tell you that you combine work and study, the employer should know about it. This approach will simplify your relationship and allow you to take time off from work or ask for leave when you absolutely have to attend classes or other activities of the university (sessions, conferences, state finals, etc.).

Someday there will come a time when you will have to take time off from work. Do not deceive the leadership and invent ridiculous reasons. Even at the time of employment, “show your hand”, so you make your life easier in the future.

Tip#6. Do not ignore job offers from your university

If you have managed to earn a good reputation among teachers, in the scientific community, and in the internship, the question with the work may be resolved “automatically”: the representatives of the university or the internship may offer you to work for them. Do not immediately refuse the privilege, carefully weigh the pros and cons and make a thoughtful and weighted decision.

Tip#7. Evaluate your work objectively

If you think that you will be paid “millions” from the first minute, you should be disappointed. A student is not a low caste that gets paid “pennies” for his work. First you need to understand: why do you apply for the job, for the money or for the work experience? Which is more important to you? To get decent pay it is important to show what you are capable of, what cases you can be trusted with, the desire for self-development and self-improvement. Once the employer appreciates your success, the salary will be raised.

Tip#8. Get a job in summer

The best time to apply for a job is in summer when the session and studies are over. This approach will make it easier to adapt, learn new responsibilities and get used to the work schedule.

Tip#9. Be strong, don’t complain

No one promised that it would be easy. Of course, combining work and study is a double burden on your body.

If you have decided that you will stick to this “tandem”, it is worth arm yourself with patience and strength, vitamins and antidepressants.

Tip#10. Plan your time and set priorities properly

Following the main rules of time management will greatly facilitate the life of a working student. Proper distribution of time and energy, setting priorities will help to succeed both at work and at school. Take into account that you should set aside time for rest to replenish your energy and strength. If you feel tired, overworked, depressed and stressed, then you must immediately take a “break”: take a day off from work and do whatever you like (sleep, go for a walk, enjoy your free time).

Tip#11. Take time off for the session

The session is one of the most difficult moments in every student’s life. It is during this period that there is “bloodshed” for a better grade. To prepare for the upcoming exam at work or in the remaining free minutes is almost unrealistic. Therefore, experienced students recommend taking a vacation for the period of the session. This approach will allow you to unload a little and fully immerse yourself in your studies.

Agree in advance with your employer about the vacation, you can provide a certificate from the place of study and the schedule of the educational process, etc. Budget organizations may arrange for paid educational leave. In most cases employers allow students to take "annual" paid leave or "leave without pay" for the session.

Tip#12. Take full rest on weekends and time off

In order to recover in a timely manner and avoid falling into a decline in energy and depression, it is necessary to rest fully. Devote your weekends to yourself, and not to your studies (giving your study time on these days to a minimum).

Tip#13. Work only at work, and study only at college

Filter all information and actions into “work”, “study”, “personal” and “other”. Do not confuse or “shuffle” work and study. At work you should perform only your duties, don’t copy notes and don’t prepare for classes, at school it’s important to think only about your studies, without distractions at work.

Tip#14. Less depression and more optimism

As you know, thoughts are material, so more than 50% of your success depends on your mood, both in school and at work. Don’t give up if something goes wrong. Try to keep on a “positive note”, look for all possible ways out of the situation, and alternatives. There is no hopeless situation. Even if you were eaten, there are at least 2 ways out!

Tip#15. You can resign at your own will at any time

When the student has to choose between work and study it is important to understand that in the XXI century it is difficult to find a good job without education. If you’re running out of strength in higher education, you should think about making a change and giving up your job.

First, talk to your employer, perhaps he will agree to a leave of absence without pay, so that you can resolve all your nuances. If not, you can write a letter of resignation at any time, freeing yourself from the “chains of employment.”