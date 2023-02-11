New Delhi: On Friday, a heartbreaking video of animal cruelty emerged from the neighbourhood of Sarita Vihar in Delhi. In the video, two males can be seen viciously beating up a stray dog.

According to the reports, the injuries proved fatal for the dog. Vinod Kumar and Lekhpal have been determined to be the two individuals in question.

The police is not taking any action and we need your support. Please tag @DCPSouthDelhi @DelhiPolice and ask them to arrest the accused under section 429 of the IPC. pic.twitter.com/bEFVW2y2Kf — People For Animals India (@pfaindia) February 10, 2023

An animal rights organisation in India known as People For Animals tweeted about the incident. In its post, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) asserted that the police are not taking any action against the perpetrators and asked the community for assistance.

On the video, a man is seen brandishing a large stick while mercilessly beating a stray dog. He shows no remorse in the slightest while he does it. Along the beginning of this video, a man holding a stick can be seen standing close behind a sleeping dog at the side of the road. The dog is shown with its head resting on the man’s staff.

As soon as the dog becomes conscious and begins to move, the man begins to beat the dog, which prompts the dog to attempt an attack on the man. After receiving three to four powerful punches, the dog is rendered unable to move, at which point it is defended by another street dog.

Even after the dog had passed out and stopped trying to bite the guy, the man continues to beat the dog. After a short while, the other dog gets up and leaves.

In the meantime, another man seizes the stick from the first one and begins violently beating the dog, which is already asleep, until there is no longer any movement in his lifeless body.

