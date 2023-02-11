Menu
HomeNewsThat is shocking!...

That is shocking! Blinkit delivers a bread packet with a live rat; the firm apologizes.

Written by AlphaNewscallAuthor
Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
Blinkit delivers a bread packet with a live rat

Food delivery applications have made our lives easier and less stressful. You only need to choose the products, pay, and wait for the order to arrive within minutes. But one thing is always a concern: the product’s quality.

The viral image of a live rat caught inside a packet of bread has turned our worst dread into a reality.

Nitin Arora posted the photograph on Twitter on February 3. Nitin Arora resorted to Twitter to vent about his ordeal. A rat can be seen moving inside the bread container in the videos and photographs he has provided.

According to Arora, the incident occurred on February 1. “The most horrible encounter was with @letsblinkit, who sent an alive rat within the bread container ordered on 1.2.23. This is concerning to all of us.

If 10 minutes delivery comes with such luggage, @blinkitcares I’d prefer wait a few hours than accept such products. #blinkit and #zomato “He wrote something in the caption.

He even posted a screenshot of his conversation with the Blinkit support representative. The firm issued an apology and stated that the “concern is genuine.”

“Yes, I see that you are concerned. I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. This has been acknowledged and will be escalated from our end. Your criticism on this specific occurrence has been taken into consideration, and we will undoubtedly take appropriate measures to rectify the situation “The support executive stated.

His tweet has startled many users since it was shared. “It’s better to be late than never. Attempt to ensure a nice and secure delivery “said someone.

“No matter how much #EnglishOven and #Blinkit try to explain it. I’m curious if our food safety authority evaluates these establishments on a regular basis and checks for “Safety.” “Another person added.
“They will recruit cats into service for delivery coming future,” a third source stated.

