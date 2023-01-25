It is indeed a piece of startling news to the fashion world that Jeremy Ruehlemann, who modeled for Perry Ellis and Superdry passed away at the age of twenty-seven. He was completely fine prior to his demise and everyone is perplexed to hear the news. The disheartening news was shared by his friend and designer Christiano Siriano via Instagram. Jeremy Ruehlemann was at his vibrant and dynamic age of twenty-seven at the time of his death and his friends, and family all are utterly devastated by this tragic loss.

Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies At 27

It was Jeremy Ruehlemann’s close friend and designer who broke this tragic news to the world. Christiano Siriano shared a series of photos of him and Jeremy together, the most cherished golden moments together.

Jeremy Ruehlemann was fit as a fiddle and before death embraced him he shared some interesting behind-the-scenes snaps of a photoshoot with Tommy Hilfiger. Jeremy Ruehlemann was making his modeling career steep and he even got the opportunity to model for famous brands around the world.

His untimely earthly departure has left a cataclysmic hole in the fashion world and people are shocked to death when the death news of Jermey broke out. His friend Christiano Siriano said in the Instagram post that: “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. I am sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please”.

When these soul-crushing words were crammed over social media, many celebrities, and makeup artists mourned heavily for his untimely earthly departure. Jeremy Ruehlemann was one of his kind and the salt of the earth. He had managed to make everyone he encountered mesmerizing with his optimistic character. Because of his amiable nature and authenticity, he was a true friend for life and he swoon into the lives of everyone he met.

Jeremy Ruehleman was very active on his social media and he posted his shoot with Tommy Hilfiger just a few days prior to his death. Hung Vanngo, the makeup artist said he was absolutely heartbroken to hear the shocking news that Jeremy is no more with us to share the hug and laughter.

Hung Vanngo said: “He made such a large impact on everyone he met. In this industry, you meet a lot of people, but he was one of those people that even if you met him once he would have a part of your heart forever. My team and I love and cherish the time we had working with him. A true friend, you will be loved and remembered forever”.

Jeremy Ruehlemann Cause Of Death?

As deafening as the sadness is, his friend and confidante Christiano Siriano never mentioned the cause of the death of Jeremy Ruehlemann. Not even a single acquaintance of Jeremy Ruehlemann shared his cause of death on social media. Everyone paid their heartfelt condolences and wrote about how gem of a person he was.

As per his last Instagram post, Jeremy Ruehlemann was right as rain and was happy to be the model for Tommy Hilfiger. So until an actual cause of death report comes, we cannot assume what really happened to this effulgent star. As it seems, Jeremy Ruehlemann was not diagnosed with any fatal diseases and what made his health deteriorate is something yet to be confirmed.

So it is quite repugnant for his family and friends to deal with this tragic loss because a person who seemed so healthy yesterday just passed away within a matter of hours is something no one could ever comprehend. Jeremy Ruehlemann was only twenty-seven and he was making his dream come true by being one of the elegant models of his time, but life had a different plan for him, and now Jeremy Ruehlemann is with the angels.

