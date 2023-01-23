The vibrant American television personality Kylie Jenner finally revealed the name of her cute little munchkin, nearly after giving birth after one year. She managed to keep her son’s face and identity for one year after she gave birth to him, and people were so staunchly curious to know about the new baby that she shared with Travis Scott. After a year of zestful anticipation, Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her baby and full-size cute pictures that made the much-awaited fans stunning.

Kylie Jenner Shares Baby Boy’s Name Aire And First Photos

After nearly a matter of a waiting year, finally America’s most sensational television personality, Kylie Jenner divulges her baby boy’s name and some of his cute snaps. To confirm the new name of her body, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram profile to make the announcement.

As we all know, her son was first named Wolf Jacques Webster. And later she was hit with the realization that this name does not suit her son in any way and decided to ditch the name she announced this news on March 21.

Kylie Jenner wrote: “FYI, our son’s name is not Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere”.

Kylie and her partner Travis Scott decided to change the name of the son and he will now be named “AIRE”.

It was for the first time Kylie Jenner decided to show the complete picture of her son after she gave birth to him. She shared a series of photos of her son, and the cutest one was where Kylie took a mirror selfie holding her gem in her arms. Another photo showed the babysitter looking at something on his high chair and whereas the other was a food-covered bib.

Khloe Kardashian commented on these pictures as “The King!! Young King!!!” The post has been crammed with umpteen comments and people were thrilled to bits to see the beautiful baby of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott after a year of waiting.

As we all know, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also share an adorable daughter, Stormi Webster, and the three of them jubilantly welcomed the fourth member to their home.

So when the name of her son was first announced as ‘Wolf’, it seemed fitting to him. But sooner, as they get to know their son, they would have felt like this is not a name that would absolutely fit him and found a beautiful name that is perfect for him. Moreover, the second name of the son was soon announced within a gap of weeks, after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided to part ways.

As we all know, they were in an on-again and off-again relationship and this recent split are maybe just like it. The couple had decided to spend their holidays together, but what happened between them is unknown and Kylie Jenner chose to join her friends and family in Aspen. So their current stance about calling it quits actually does not matter, as they would remain as good friends and great co-parents.

Moreover, when it comes to her pregnancy news, Kylie Jenner had not revealed her first pregnancy even after giving birth to her daughter back in 2018. And during her second pregnancy also, she kept the news under wraps for some time, but she did confirm it when the media outlets announced the news.

Being the third-most followed person on Instagram, the photos of her baby boy and his new name has been swirling over the internet.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Relationship Timeline

Kylie Kristen Jenner is an astounding American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman who was born on August 10, 1997. She is best known for the reality television series Keeping Up With Kardashians from 2007 to 2012. However, she is the strong founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics, her own venture a cosmetic company.

Jacques Bermon Webster II who is popularly known by his stage name, Travis Scott is a prolific American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Two of the most splendidly talented individuals met back in 2017. As we all know, their relationship often had a rollercoaster of public ups and downs.

The rumor started to sprout when Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted together holding hands together at Coachella in 2017. So after the rumors were swirling around the internet, Kylie Jenner gave away a piece of illuminating information that she is joining on a tour with rapper back in 2018.

At that time, both of them were interviewed together and asked about their relationship. Kylie Jenner fondly recalls and said at that time: “He said, ‘I am going back on tour and what do we want to do about this’. Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I am going with you’. And then we rode off into the sunset”.

After two long years of dating, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents in 2018 and she gave birth to a beautiful daughter. Within a gap of a year, the pair called it quits in 2019 and separated ways. But the riveting fact about their relationship was even after their on-again and off-again relationship both of them persistently remained as good co-parents.

But by the end of the summer of 2021, they decided to reunite and that reconciliation later developed into a second pregnancy it was in February that they welcomed their son and now within just a matter of weeks, the couple had again called it quits.

