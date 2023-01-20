Alec Baldwin is a terrifically talented American actor who is best and highly known for every role that he has pulled so far. The romance between Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin was a rollercoaster whirlwind and now they are parents to six children. Following his divorce from Kim Basinger, Alec and Hilaria married in 2012. So let us have a look at the wife of Alec Baldwin, the mother of his seven children.

Who is Hilaria Baldwin?

When we dwell deep to know more about Hilaria Baldwin, she is an accomplished, American Yoga instructor, entrepreneur, podcaster, and author. Hilari Baldwin was born on January 6, 1984, in Boston Massachusetts.

Hilary, the enthralling lady of thirty-eight is the co-founder of a chain of New York-based yoga studios named Yoga Vida. moreover, she has released a health book and an exercise DVD.

After getting along with the actor Alec Baldwin, she appeared in a movie titled Blind and also in the television show named Nightcap.

How Did Alec Baldwin And Hilaria Meet?

After creating a whirlwind of controversies on the internet, the couple married on June 29, 2012, at the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City. Alec Baldwin has previously stated that he was not in a mindset to get married again, after his separation from Kim Basinger. But when he met Hilari, his thought about getting re-married changed altogether.

So Alec wrote on Instagram sharing a sweet memory of how the two met when they were celebrating their eighth-year anniversary of togetherness. Alec recalls: “8 years ago, I wandered into Pure Food and Wine on Irving Place, on an unseasonably warm February evening. My friend and I sat down outside and as I turned to my left I saw a woman who would change my life, Entirely. 8 years today. Thank you for all you have given me. You are a gift”.

How sweet his words are. Even after dating many women after his divorce, it was Hilary who strike his heart and who ignited his feelings to get married again. Moreover, Hilari further added and said she was actually standing near the door, and out of the blue, Alec took her hand and said to her that ‘I must know you’. And startled by this unexpected gesture, Hillari asked ‘you must know me?’. And all of a sudden he gave his card and the rest is history.

As per sources, the couple got engaged in April 2012 and later got married on June 30, 2012.

What Is The Age Difference Between Alec Baldwin And his Wife?

When it comes to the marriage between Alec and Hilaria age was just a number for the couple. Hilaria Baldwin is twenty-six years younger than Alec Baldwin and they are leading a good life with their seven children.

How Many Kids Do Alec And Hilaria Have?

After tying the knot in 2012, the much-discussed couple over the internet has welcomed seven children together. The couple is so happy when each time god blesses them with children. It is indeed big news that the Baldwin family is growing bigger as they welcome their seventh child.

The Baldwin household would be full of their children, and their big family is the sole reason for the success of the union of Alec Baldwin and Hilary Baldwin. It was on March 29, 2022, that the couple announced the big news of having their seventh child.

On September, 22, Alec and Hilaria happily welcomed their daughter, the newest member of the family. Their other children include Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, and Lucia.

Furthermore, Alec has another daughter Ireland Baldwin, the twenty-six-year-old beautiful girl from his past relationship with Kim Basinger and thus making Alec Baldwin the father of eight children.

Hilaria Baldwin Early Life

Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas was born to Kathryn Hayward and David Thomas Jr on January 6, 1984. Her mother practiced medicine and grew up in Massachusetts and whereas her father was an attorney with an undergraduate degree in Spanish literature and her parents settled in Mallorca back in 2011.

Hilaria Baldwin is of mixed ancestry background of English, French-Canadian, German, Irish, and Slovak descent. Hilaria attended the Cambridge School of Weston and later enrolled at New York University when she was nineteen.

Hilaria Baldwin struggled with anorexia nervosa and bulimia during her high school days. She once recounted her issues and openly talked about how miserable she was at that time.

