Rui Hachimura Parents And Ethnicity: Is He Japanese?

Rui Hachimura is a profoundly talented Japanese professional player for the Washington Wizards, who is the first and only Japanese NBA player in a first-round draft pick. Every possible eye in the world is on Rui Hachimura and his Wizard team really has the indomitable hope that he would thrive and gleam in the spotlight.

So let us have a comprehensive look at Rui Hachimura’s parents, ethnicity and more

Rui Hachimura Parents: Is He Japanese?

Rui Hachimura was born to Makiko and Zakari Jabil on February 8, 1998, in Toyama Prefecture. Rui Hachimura is now at his dynamic age of twenty-four and by this age, his achievements are so massive, beyond his comprehension. He was of mixed ancestry, his mother was of Japanese ancestry and his father was of Beninese. His mixed identity really had a toll on his early life.

Rui Hachimura’s father Zakir Jabil is of Benin born and his mother Makiko has Japanese ancestry. His Benin-born father move to Japan for his work and met his mother. Their relationship flourished and became officially married. When Rui Hachimuar’s father met his mother for the first time, she was a student. So when Rui Hachimuar was born he became a citizen of Japan and serves in the Japanese National Team for basketball.

Rui Hachimuara’s name means ‘base’ or ‘fortress’ in Japanese and his grandfather was the one who named him. Also, the surname Hachimura is from his mother’s family register. Rui Hachimura has three siblings, a brother, and two sisters, and they all are living happily with their families. His younger brother named Allen is a talented basketball player at Tokai University in Japan.

Rui Hachimura: Japanese Professional Basketball Player

He is one of the most prolific Japanese professional basketball players who is now made his career steep as the first Japanese player to be ever drafted in the first round of an NBA draft. It is nothing to be wondered about as The Black Samurai fits the profile who is all set and ready for the biggest sporting event in the world after waiting for a year’s postponement.

Rui Hachimura soon found his scintillating skills in basketball, and he took a diversion from being funneled into being a baseball player. With his prolific talents and sheer determination, Rui Hachimura brought his team to three consecutive All-Japan tournaments and made them win, and soon he became an accomplished Japanese age-grade national team star.

Back in 2016, Rui Hachimura carved a space of his own and became an undisputed master of basketball player and was vastly considered one of the best international college-level players. Later, he got the chance to join the NCAA Division I college team Gonzaga Bulldogs and thus he became the first immensely talented Japanese national to play in a division I men’s tournament.

During his second year in college, Rui Hachimura was nominated for the Naismith College player of the year, an award given to the top men’s and women’s collegiate players.

His trump card came and knocked at his doors in the form of the Washington Wizards for its 2019 NBA draft. In his debut performance, Rui Hachimura maintained to finish with a double-double but even though he achieved to make his debut win, he could not make it to the remaining first year as he suffered many injuries.

Even though during the second season also Rui Hachimura had to struggle with his injuries, he managed to have consistency in his career and tried hard to make his career statistics higher.

Rui Hachimura Early Life

Even though Rui Hachimura’s early life, has a tremendous impact on his career, he openly talked about the struggles he had to face in his life with his culture and identity. Being born to ambiguous mixed culture and identity his ethnicity was often questioned. Without any hesitation, Rui Hachimura talked about how it affected his childhood.

He recalls “when I was a kid I was always trying to hide from people because I was kind of different from other people. It was really hard as a kid. I had a hard experience. I think we were the only black family in the town. As a mixed-race kid growing up in Japan was very hard, you know. When I was a kid, there weren’t many mixed families, especially in my hometown- it’s small in the countryside. But I started playing basketball and sports and I was actually really good at it. I was more athletic than anybody else and I was good at everything: baseball, basketball, karate, soccer, track, and field. That’s how people started to respect me more”.

So even after struggling for so long, finally Rui Hachimura embraced his hybrid heritage and he staunchly believed that his actions would pave the way to make other youngsters in his country embrace who they are. Racism does not end until white cars have black tires, and when black symbolized something bad and vile whereas white represents good and peace. The world’s perspective towards caste, color, and creed would not be obliterated because it is the way the world and the people in it are made of.

Rui Hachimura represents Japan internationally and he was making his career steep with every possible game that came forefront. Moreover, on a daily basis, Rui Hachimura had been subjected to vehement racist comments and referred to the anti-black insults Rui and his brother discussed.

Rui Hachimura Career Highlights

NBA All-Rookie Second 2020

Consensus first-team All-American 2019

He won Julius Erving Award in 2019

WCC Player of the year

First-team All-WCC twice

