Luis Suarez Daughter Delfina Suarez, Famiy, Net Worth, And More

Luis Suarez is the most terrifically talented Uruguayan professional Football player, who plays as a prolific striker for Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A club Gremio and the Uruguay national team. As he is such a celebrated player of his time people across the globe are brutally curious to know more about his daughter and family. Let us have a detailed walkthrough of Luis Suarez’s family.

Luis Suarez Daughter Delfina Suarez

Luis Suarez has three children, and Delfina Suarez is the firstborn child of this amazing player. Delfina was raised in Barcelona along with her younger siblings named Benjamin and Lautaro.

Luis Suarez Daughter Delfina Suarez is now in her vibrant Pre-Teens and she turned twelve this year. It was so overwhelming to see her father’s gesture of love towards her on her birthday, as after he scored a goal, Suarez kissed the word that he has tattooed on his wrist, Delfina, juxtaposed to his own name.

Delfina is a wonderful and precocious kid and she is the pillar of strength of Luis Suarez and cheers him whenever she comes to see her dad’s games. Luis Suarez is deeply involved with his family and he often describes that they are the primary source of his strength.

Luis Suarez frequently shares pictures on his social media, which portrays, how his family is reveling and thrilled to bits in each achievement that he has. Their recent photo posted by Louis was viewed by millions and in that, we could see how fast Delfina has grown up.

Delfina Suarez Age And Height

Luis Suarez Daughter Delfina Suarez had blown out the twelfth candle in her life. She celebrated her birthday on August 6 and both her parents were so thrilled to bits to see their daughter grow.

Delfina Suarez’s talls stand at 144 cm that is four feet and nine inches. She is so adorable like her mother Sofia and is currently leading a serene life with her family.

Luis Suarez Sons Benjamin And Lautaro

Luis Suarez is a lucky father and he has two beautiful sons named Benjamin and Lautaro. His son Benjamin was born in 2013 and their second son Lautaro in 2018. They fondly call their second son Lauti and he was born within a matter of days after Barcelona defeated Inter Milan to win the Champions League in 2018.

He was so jubilant to share the pictures of his newborn child after his match. More interestingly, when his son bit Suarez on the shoulder the picture went viral and it fondly reminded Suarez of biting his fellow players.

Luis Suarez is lucky enough to have a few golden moments in his career that will be etched in history and remains engraved in all his fans’ memories. Now both of his sons have immensely grown up and his son Benjamin had already hit the age of nine and cute little Lautaro is four.

Luis Suarez And His Wife

Luis Suarez met his long-term sweetheart at the age of fifteen. Sofia, the love of his life was two years junior to him and Luis was working as a street sweeper. Behind every successful man, there is a woman, and here the proverb is accurate as Sofia Balbi is the pillar of strength and epitome of courage when it comes to his career as a prolific football player.

Luis Suarez, as we all know the man who is firing goals for over a decade and who had made his name and life a global success from the slums of Uruguay. Sofia Balbi was the one who stood by his long journey of emotional and financial turmoil to global success.

Sofia Balbi is more than just being recognized as the wife of Luis Suarez, she is definitely more than that label. Sofia Balbi was born on October 11, 1989, on the outskirts of Montevideo, the beautiful capital city of Uruguay.

Sofia’s father was a banker and being born into a financially stable family, her childhood was happy and serene. And apparently, Sofia’s brother is also a professional football player too. She has a net worth estimated at $5 million, we could be glad of her husband’s status too.

Sofia amassed over 1.6 million followers on her Instagram account and she is an amazing internet personality. She has several brand endorsements and all this makes her wealth tremendously increase. She is the owner of a luxury footwear brand in Barcelona and it particularly sells the world’s best brands.

When we look into the personal life of this resounding football player, he was born to Sandra Diaz and Rodolfo Suarez, the fourth of seven boys, a big family indeed. As we all know his older brother, Paolo Suarez is a former professional footballer, who is now retired by playing lastly for Isidro Metapan in El Salvador.

Luis Suarez developed his acuity in football when he was working as a sweet sweeper at the age of fifteen. Luis Suarez is of mixed race and his parents divorced when he was only nine.

Luis Suarez Net Worth

A career that staggers around impressive techniques and controversies, and is often regarded as the best utterly talented best striker in the world has a net worth of $70 million as of 2022. His net worth has seen a hike in the past few years, as he made continuous contributions in his career. He has managed to make his life far better than he ever anticipated and is leading a perfect life with his wonderful family.

