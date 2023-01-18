Jay Briscoe Death: Ring Of Honor Pro Wrestling Star Dead At 38 In A Car Accident

Another piece of disheartening news is swirling over the internet, and we lost the undisputed master of wrestling Jay Briscoe to a car accident on January 17, 2023, Tuesday at 5:30 Pm. His daughter is in critical condition and they were heading back to their home after the cheerleading competition. It is undeniably a massive loss to the wrestling world and Jay Briscoe had an indelible space in American wrestling. Let us have a brief look at what happened to Jay Briscoe.

Ring Of Honor Wrestling Star, Jay Briscoe Dies At 38

The wrestling community and fans are deeply startled to death as the death news of the highly accomplished Jay Briscoe hit the world. Umpteen AEW stars expressed their heartfelt condolences upon the tragic loss of this gleaming star who took an untimely death at the age of 38.

The accident happened on January 17, and the death news of Jay Briscoe was announced by, the owner of Ring of Honor and AEW president. And in his statement, he expressed his deep grief and agony and he asserted that he would do whatever he could and will be with his bereaving family at their worst time.

The wrestling community was deeply saddened by this unexpected news and their outpouring of grief shows how much he was loved by them. Some of the eminent stars from Wrestling like CM Punk, Malakai Black, Cash Wheeler, and Britt Baker expressed their profound sadness and shared soul-crushing messages in honor of Jay Briscoe.

Tony Khan tweeted “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away, known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We will do whatever we can to support his family. Rest in Peace Jamin”.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023

As per sources, the car of Jay Briscoe collided with an opposite car, and two children were hospitalized with injuries, and a woman in another vehicle also died at the scene, and sadly it is believed that one of the children would be the daughter of the late Jay Briscoe.

Jay Briscoe was not accompanied by his brother Mark Briscoe and, along with his daughter, they both were headed to their home after a cheerleading competition. Everyone is deeply praying for the recuperation of his daughter who is battling for life in the hospital.

Also Check: Devin Willock Accident: Georgia University Star Devin Willock Died In A Car Crash

Let Us Get To know About Jay Briscoe

Jamin Pugh who is best known and acknowledged by his professional name Jamin Pugh was an undisputed and utterly talented American professional wrestler. He was popular during his time with Ring of Honor and before his demise, he was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark Briscoe. Jay Briscoe has been a two-time ROH World Champion and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

He was born on January 25, 1984, in Salisbury, Maryland, US and he was only thirty-eight when death embraced him unexpectedly. He was so talented in wrestling and his physical features just made him one of the most formidable opponents. He stand tall at six feet and one inch and weighed over 105 kilograms. Jay Briscoe was trained by compelling trainers like Eddie Valentine, Glen Osbourne, and Jim Kettner.

The debut combat of Jay Briscoe along with his brother was on January 20, 2001, for Combat Zone Wrestling at Delaware Invasion and it really made their entry into the field a remarkable one.

After many combats in his career, Jay Briscoe made his massive entry to Jersey All-Pro Wrestling on March 24, 2001, but they lost the game to Insane Dragon and Dixie. Later after his return in 2002, Jay Briscoe won the JAPW Tag Team Championship and it was heavily acknowledged.

The prolific Briscoe brothers have fought hardly wrestled most extensively for Ring of Honor and Jay’s first ever show where he wrestled for Ring of Honor was at The Era of Honor Begins, but the game was lost to Amazing Red.

Later in 2016, Jay Briscoe made his New Japan Pro-Wrestling on January 4, 2016, and it was a spine-chilling game.

When we have a glance at Jay Briscoe’s personal life, he is no stranger to controversies as he always makes derogatory statements about homosexuals. Back in 2013, Jay Briscoe lit a controversy on his Twitter account by posting a kind of threatened way that he will fucking shoot the ones who teach his kids that same-sex marriage is not wrong.

Before this tweet, he had made many controversial statements and this tweet just became off the rails later when it started furor then he had to apologize for his repugnant derogatory statements and asserted that his comments were said to reflect the worldview of a character that he plays on Tv and those words have nothing to do with Jay Briscoe as an individual.

So amidst his controversies, Jay Briscoe made his career steep with his scintillating acuity wrestling. So the entire wrestling community lost one effulgent star and this tremendous loss would be indelible.

Must Check: