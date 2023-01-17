Al Brown who is best known for his role in The Wire and other many popular films died at the age of eighty-three. He was the epitome of great acting and the lacuna he left in the colossal world of acting would be forever unfulfilled and immeasurable. Let us have a comprehensive look at the resounding actor’s cause of death and some of his best performances.

Al Brown Passed Away At The Age Of 83

The renowned and highly spectacular actor Al Brown died on Friday, January 13 in Las Vegas. He was the undisputed master in acting and the nuanced roles he had pulled so far would be forever etched in the minds of every film lover.

Al Brown has well established his career as an accomplished actor by pulling off the role of Stanislaus Valchek, the police commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, in the HBO thrilling crime drama series, the Wire.

As per the reports, it was Al Brown’s daughter Jenny who announced the cause of his death, and moreover, she added that her father served as an Air force veteran before he found his interest in acting. When Al Brown was at the vibrant age of twenty-nine he got the chance to serve two Air Force tours in Vietnam.

It was Al Brown’s manager who confirmed the death of this evergreen senior actor’s death through his official Facebook account and which reads: “My name is Michael. I manage AI’s Facebook page. I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans”.

Al Brown Cause Of Death

It was his daughter Jenny who revealed that her father was battling Alzheimer’s. Al Brown was deeply affected by the intimidating opponent and he even lost all his memories and was suffering deeply. So finally as his manager stated, angels saw his struggles and decided to make him free from them.

Best Performances Of Al Brown

Al Brown in The Wire

Al Brown essayed the role of Stanislaus Valchek in the HBO spine-chilling crime drama series The Wire and he appeared in all its five seasons. This remarkable character in the series is also seen as the commander of the Polish-American Southeastern District and his way of portraying his police attitude was inexplicable.

In the series, Al Brown as Stanislaus Valchek spends most of his time as the Major in charge of the Southeastern district and after he serves his best in the duties bestowed on him, he gets promoted to the Deputy of Administration.

His character has massive importance during the second season and for his phenomenal acting, he received exceptional reviews from across the globe. The series, The Wire has been undeniably considered one of the finest shows in the history of television series. The series was a total of five seasons with 60 episodes and started on June 2, 2002, to March 9, 2008.

12 Monkeys

The immensely talented senior actor Al Brown played a small and subtle yet important role in this thrilling science fiction movie. The movie was released in 1995 and as he was so talented in pulling off a police role, he got the same opportunity in this movie too. And this role was indeed inspired by the 1962-released short film titled La Jetee which was helmed by Terry Gilliam.

Love and Orders: Special Victims Unit

This was one of the famous series that was released back in 1 999, an American crime drama. Al Brown was lucky enough to have a key role in this renowned show that was aired on NBC. And after its release, the drama became the longest-running US live-action series in the history of world television, and people were so thrilled to have such a visual treatment

Commander in Cheif

The role in this movie was small but was a pivotal one in his career. This was a famous American politician drama series commander in chief the series was aired on ABC and lasted from September 2005 to June 2006.

The Replacements

This was a 2001 released movie and Al Brown starred in the role of Ref #1. The movie was directed by Howard Deutch and it was a sports comedy that featured, Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman, Brooke Langton, Rhys Ifans, Jon Favreau, Jack Warden, and others in central roles.

Shot In The Heart

This was an original HBO movie, was directed by Agnieszka Holland, Al Brown was in the lead role. The movie is actually based on a memoir written by Mikal Gilmore and the story was loosely based on his dysfunctional family.

The Hustler

It was back in 2009, The Hustler was released and it really had a remarkable space in Al Brown’s steep career. His character name was Bernie and the senior actor appeared only in five episodes of the series for its first season.

The F.B.I Files

This was an interesting American crime docudrama and it got aired on Discovery channel in this particular drama the resounding actor Al Brown essayed in a supporting role. Even though there are other films in which Al Brown acted, these above-mentioned movies really had an exceptional space in his career.

