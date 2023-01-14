Robbie Knievel, American Daredevil And Son Of Evel Knievel, Dead At 60

Robbie Knievel followed the path of his father, Evel Knievel, and became a renowned undisputed stunt master, passed away on January 13, 2023, at the age of sixty. This has been a year of tremendous loss, and people couldn’t help it to tolerate their favorite icons’ untimely death.

Daredevil Robbie Knievel Dies At 60

Robbie Knievel followed in his father, Evel Knievel footsteps and started to perform stunts at the age of eight. He later became a renowned stuntman just like his father. He was fondly addressed as ‘Kaptain Robbie Knievel’ and his untimely departure has left all of his fans and his family in a woods of deafening darkness.

This disheartening news was announced by the brother of Robbie, that is Kelly Knievel and he stated “it was expected. He was in Reno with his three daughters by his side. Daredevils don’t live easy lives. But it’s what they do. He was a great daredevil. If you look at his jumps, that’s what he should be known for. It’s what he loved doing”.

The prolific stunt master who soared into the sky on motorcycles and an undisputed master of airborne fights is survived by his daughters and grandchildren. His elder brother Kelly Knievel expressed how deeply wounded they are, even though they expected his death to happen so soon as he was suffering from cancer.

Robbie Knievel Cause Of Death

As per sources, Robbie Knievel was at the pinnacle of his career when cancer, the formidable opponent came to his life uninvited. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Even though he took imperative medical treatments, it was in vain and his health was further deteriorating. So as his brother stated, they were all expecting his impending death.

It was such sad news to the world where he was so loved. Robbie Knievel through his struggle amassed a huge empire of success and he was hovering like an eagle in the sky with his motorcycles. His unique style of stunts really made every film that he joined highly acknowledged.

As we all know his father Evel Knievel, the powerful undisputed master in stunts died at an age of sixty-nine due to diabetes and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which was an incurable lung condition. Now his son also took an untimely earthly departure due to cancer.

Tributes were overpouring when the death news broke out and people were so shocked to hear the news. His enigmatic personality and his soaring motorcycle and airborne fights would be forever etched in the minds of everyone.

More About Robbie Knievel

Robbie Knievel was born on May 7, 1962, in Butte, Montana. At a tender age, Robbie was deeply influenced by his father Evel Knievel and harbored his passion for jumping his bike at the age of four.

A small boy of four was massively inspired by his father’s stunts and irrefutably he made his professional debut at the age of eight. He performed at Madison Square Garden and with his first jump, he managed to perform over 350 jumps in his steep career.

Following the year in 1989, Robbie Knievel created an enormous record by jumping the fountains at Caesars Palace. Robbie’s father Evel Knievel attempted to do the same stunt but he failed miserably. But Robbie made his father’s dream come true by achieving the record and moreover, 19 more records for his other jumps following the course of time.

Some of the major stunts that could be considered golden feathers in his crown, include, the U.S.S. Intrepid jump, a Grand Canyon jump, and a 30 limousines jump. Robbie decided to retire from his career in 2011, by jumping fifty feet above some tractor-trailer trucks in Coachella, California.

Robbie’s father, Evel is undeniably considered the best stuntman of all time, and he was vastly acknowledged for his stunt scenes that made his career steeper. His father managed to engrave his name across the globe by performing mesmerizing stunts. When his father made most of his record-making jumps using Harley Davidson, Evel Knievel’s son Robbie Knievel used a Honda CR500 motorbike.

Robbie Knievel was such a truly inspiring man who made his career and his achievement forever engraved on everyone across the globe. He was a connoisseur of stunts and is always remembered for the astounding performances he has pulled so far.

