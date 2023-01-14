Iggy Azalea Poses In Lace Lingerie, Shows Off Her Curves + Announces Onlyfans

Despite vowing about never joining any racy platform, Iggy Azalea had joined Onlyfans and is flaunting her sculpted curves in lingerie that made fans astonished. Iggy Azalea has to eat her own words now as she joined Onlyfans with a raunchy new project. Her recent looks which are breathtakingly hotter made quite the topic of discussion over the internet.

Iggy Azalea And Her Enthralling Look In Lingerie

It is true that Iggy Azalea has now decided to join the most known racy platform, Onlyfans. The new raunchy project is titled Hotter than Hell and now fans are even more thrilled to explore more about it.

In the last year, Iggy Azalea made a huge deal that entailed an eight-figure of the deal and now her latest project has been launched on Friday, which is estimated for $25 a month. So her raunchy new project will include, access to illustration, poetry, photography, video, and music, including her fourth upcoming album.

The riveting star flaunted her mesmerizing curves in green lingerie as she launched the project and fans were spellbound by her ample cleavage and taut midriff. Iggy’s new project has drawn inspiration from Madonna’s iconic coffee table book, Sex, in 1992 as well as Pamela Anderson and 1990s supermodels.

So as per sources, Iggy Azalea will be collaborating with several producers, visual artists, and fashion photographers which mainly include riveting artist Ian Woods. So the upcoming project will wrap in December 2023 as per reports, with a coffee table book.

The effulgent star who once raved about not joining such sort of racy platforms said “I have been working on Hotter Than Hell for six months already and I am full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer. Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative.

So I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date! Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on. The project is bold and fun- so is this collaboration. I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people”.

So as she has stated above, even though she vowed not to join in racy platforms she later realized its possible ways of creativity and really had a second thoughts about her stance and its way too possibly overwhelming creatively limiting censorship that the artists have to navigate and so that the work could be shared on other respective digital platforms. So undoubtedly this upcoming project will have a tremendous turn in the singer’s career and she even tweeted about how the OnlyFans platform can be really empowering for people. So now Iggy has changed her stance and is raving about the variable possibilities of this project.

Furthermore, the rapper has hinted at plans to retire after she could sell her master recordings and thereby publish the catalog to Domain Capital in a big eight-figure deal. Also, the rapper has already sold her a small portion of her catalog and she said that the reason for selling her catalog is so that she could not have to work another day in her life.

Iggy Azalea’s previous stance about joining OnlyFans was “I think only fans can be really empowering for people, But I will never, ever join. I don’t want to make that type of content, and it only f**ks up the bag for people who really like that life. Shoutout to the baddies tho!!”

Iggy Azalea At A Glance

Amethyst Amelia Kelly who is best and popularly known by her professional name Iggy Azalea is an enthralling Australian rapper who has garnered fame and recognition with her two riveting music videos titled Pussy and Two Times.

At the tender age of sixteen, Iggy Azalea decided to move to the United States to pursue her deep passion for music. Her debut mixtape Ignorant Art became a masterpiece in her career and she got an opportunity to sign a recording contract with T.I’s Grand Hustle label.

Iggy Azalea was born on June 7, 1990, in Sydney, Australia. She is now her young and vibrant age of thirty-two. Iggy Azalea made her debut studio album The New Classic in 2014, surprisingly peaked in the top five on several charts worldwide and received mixed reviews too.

But as she was so talented her first studio album peaked at the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums and this made Iggy the compelling first non-American female rapper to reach the top of the chart. Her other chart-topping work was titled Fancy and her debut single Work also made her fame sky-rocketed.

Her career was amidst many controversies but she has managed to make her career steep with invigorating talents in rapping. When we glance at her personal life, Iggy Azalea had a relationship with A$AP Rocky and she even got tattooed his popular mixtape’s name on her fingers. But back in 2012, they both stated that they are not together anymore.

Later she developed a relationship with Nick Young, who was Los Angeles Lakers basketball player and they lived together before they announced their engagement. But unfortunately, they broke up and Azalea stated about the video that had leaked over the internet, and Nick bragging about cheating on her, and this video became the sole reason for their split.

Later her name was juxtaposed with American rapper Playboi Carti, but within a gap of one year, they called it quits.

Throughout her career, Iggy received a plethora of accolades which include, the American Music Award twice, the MTV Video Music award, three Teen Choice Awards, the MTV Europe Music Award, the ARIA Award, and the People’s Choice award. She has been nominated four times at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards and also iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations five times.

