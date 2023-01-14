Bianca Censori, the architect from Yeezy is now in the spotlight when her marriage with the astonishing rapper had been overflowing over the internet. Until she got married to Kanye West, she had been living a normal life. But now the media attention is keenly on her and people are searching more about the new bride over the internet. So without any delay let us explore more details about this new bride of the rapper.

Bianca Censori Early Life And Career Beginning

Bianca Censori was born on January 5 in Italy. More details about her personal life are quite unknown. She has been in the spotlight after her marriage with the rapper became an internet sensational topic. Details about her parents, and siblings are quite not in handy, as she deactivated her social media, and the only possible way to extract information became a dead end.

Even though she had a passion for acting and modeling, Bianca pursued a degree in architecture and graduated from Melbourne University. During her studies at the Melbourne university, Bianca started her business by selling jewelry made by her.

She was asked once about her remarkable venture of a company named Nylons. She stated, “I started playing around with mesh, then putting crystals inside the meshing, just making really simple thin chokers. I started selling those, and from there it slowly kept growing”.

Name Bianca Censori Nick Name Bianca Date Of Birth January 5, 1996 Age 27 Birth Place Melbourne, Australia Height 5 feet and 8 inches Weight 57kg Profession Entrepreneur, Architect,

And Visual Artist Net Worth $1 million

While starting her career as a self-made entrepreneur she made her lifestyle better while studying high school. So after completing her studies, Bianca worked as a design consultant for a year. Later she got the opportunity to work as a student architect for long three years.

Before making her way to Kanye West’s company she did her masters in Australia and made her entry to Yeezy as an immensely talented architect.

Bianca Censori Net Worth

Bianca Censori has a net worth estimated at $1 million. Being an entrepreneur and an accomplished architect she has managed to have a handful of decent amounts throughout her career. She has been a famous and established architecture in the USA and has become a gleaming figure through her latest marriage

Bianca Censori Age

It is quite a conundrum here because the details of Bianca Censori are not quite available over the internet. Even after strenuous efforts, we could not find any possible pieces of data that could reveal her age or more about her family.

She was born on January 5 and in which year is unknown. But we could infer that she would be in her late twenties and she would definitely have twenty years of an age gap with Kanye West. Later in 2016, Bianca Censori appeared in an article, and at that, she stated that she was twenty-one.

Bianca Censori Height And Weight

Bianca Censori has a well-presentable and attractive physical stature and always follows stringent exercise and a healthy diet to sustain her sculpted body figure. As per sources, Bianca stands tall at 5 feet and 8 inches and weighs around fifty-seven kilograms. She is so beautiful and her coruscating black eyes make her even more attractive.

Bianca Censori Personal Life

Even though we cannot extract Bianca Censori’s early life and relationships, her present life has been quite the topic of discussion as she married Kanye West, the rapper who has been in the spotlight for his recent capricious behavior and his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

As we all know Kanye West has had his share of umpteen relationships in his life, but his marriage with Kim Kardashian and their life that followed was indeed a rollercoaster of ups and downs publicly.

People across the globe were startled to know about the secret marriage, and when they saw a ring on the rapper’s finger, the rumor started to flourish later it was confirmed that he got married and the new bride was Bianca Censori.

How did they meet or how long they have been dating is absolutely unknown. But since Bianca is working in Kanye West’s company, their professional relationship would have likely turned into a romantic one. But technically this marriage does not stand legally because the couple hasn’t applied for a marriage certificate yet. The secret marriage has now become an internet sensational topic.

Bianca Censori Social Media Account

When it comes to her social media accounts Bianca recently deactivated her Instagram account when her marriage news with Kanye West became rife on the internet. She had 16,500 followers on her Instagram before she deactivated her account. Her Instagram id was Bianca censori official and she also had Twitter account id as @Biancacensori. She also had her LinkedIn profile named Bianca-censor-4427228119.

