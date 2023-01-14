4 Ways to Take Your Brand to Celebrity Status

Some celebrities seem to be good at everything: acting, singing, marketing, and doing business. And they don’t just dabble in business, they are really good at it. A good example is Dr. Dre who created Beats by Dre headphones and sold the company to Apple for a whopping $3 billion! If you own a small brand or startup, you’ve probably wondered, how do they do it? Here’s how you can take your brand to celebrity status, just like a celebrity.

First, Build the Brand

Nationally-known brands don’t become popular overnight. The founders take time to build them and maintain a good reputation. To take your brand to the next level, build credibility in your industry first. Make a mark in the market with each product you sell. Authenticity sells, so infuse your personality into everything brand-related. For example, Ben and Jerry’s founders are passionate about activism and even have activism ice cream flavors.

Be Everywhere

Your brand needs to be visible to be popular, and the best way to increase its visibility is by creating a lot of valuable content. Writing in a major publication, publishing a blog post on your website, and writing a few guest posts isn’t enough. You need to go big if you want to get noticed.

Besides publishing posts on your website and writing guest posts, build your social media presence and appear on radio and TV. Another brilliant way to make sure your brand is visible is to offer quotes to authors or reporters so that you’re mentioned as an expert in their stories.

Partner With Celebrities

This one is rather obvious. If you want your brand to achieve celebrity status, partner with a celebrity! We can all think of a few brands that attained instant success after a celebrity endorsement. This is commonly known as the “Oprah Effect.”

When a famous person endorses your products, it tells prospective clients that they are worth buying. According to Social Media Week, a single celebrity endorsement can increase sales by 4% almost immediately.

However, it is very important to note that this alone does not guarantee success. As one study noted “Celebrity endorsements succeed due to a combination of several factors, especially the price and brand positioning.

Finance Your Brand

How and where you look for money will depend on your brand. Loans are a quick solution and can help you to deal with a setback fast. But it’s important to shop around and find lenders who are a good fit for your brand. For example, if you need money urgently, you can do a quick search on google using terms like ‘’title loans near me.’’ You can also search for small business grants. However, grants are often difficult to get and have tough eligibility requirements.

It’s important to remember that with financing, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Each brand has unique funding needs and funding options differ in terms, availability, and eligibility criteria.

A while back, people believed that for a brand to attain celebrity status, traditional media coverage was needed. However, technology and social media have helped people become instant celebrities and have made brands famous. Success won’t happen overnight, but the investment will be worth it.