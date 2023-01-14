Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeArticle4 Ways to...

4 Ways to Take Your Brand to Celebrity Status

Written by webdesk
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
4 Ways to Take Your Brand to Celebrity Status

Some celebrities seem to be good at everything: acting, singing, marketing, and doing business. And they don’t just dabble in business, they are really good at it. A good example is Dr. Dre who created Beats by Dre headphones and sold the company to Apple for a whopping $3 billion! If you own a small brand or startup, you’ve probably wondered, how do they do it? Here’s how you can take your brand to celebrity status, just like a celebrity.

First, Build the Brand

Nationally-known brands don’t become popular overnight. The founders take time to build them and maintain a good reputation. To take your brand to the next level, build credibility in your industry first. Make a mark in the market with each product you sell. Authenticity sells, so infuse your personality into everything brand-related. For example, Ben and Jerry’s founders are passionate about activism and even have activism ice cream flavors.

Be Everywhere

Your brand needs to be visible to be popular, and the best way to increase its visibility is by creating a lot of valuable content. Writing in a major publication, publishing a blog post on your website, and writing a few guest posts isn’t enough. You need to go big if you want to get noticed.

Besides publishing posts on your website and writing guest posts, build your social media presence and appear on radio and TV. Another brilliant way to make sure your brand is visible is to offer quotes to authors or reporters so that you’re mentioned as an expert in their stories.

Partner With Celebrities

This one is rather obvious. If you want your brand to achieve celebrity status, partner with a celebrity! We can all think of a few brands that attained instant success after a celebrity endorsement. This is commonly known as the “Oprah Effect.”

When a famous person endorses your products, it tells prospective clients that they are worth buying. According to Social Media Week, a single celebrity endorsement can increase sales by 4% almost immediately.

However, it is very important to note that this alone does not guarantee success. As one study noted “Celebrity endorsements succeed due to a combination of several factors, especially the price and brand positioning.

Finance Your Brand

How and where you look for money will depend on your brand. Loans are a quick solution and can help you to deal with a setback fast. But it’s important to shop around and find lenders who are a good fit for your brand. For example, if you need money urgently, you can do a quick search on google using terms like ‘’title loans near me.’’ You can also search for small business grants. However, grants are often difficult to get and have tough eligibility requirements.

It’s important to remember that with financing, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Each brand has unique funding needs and funding options differ in terms, availability, and eligibility criteria.

A while back, people believed that for a brand to attain celebrity status, traditional media coverage was needed. However, technology and social media have helped people become instant celebrities and have made brands famous. Success won’t happen overnight, but the investment will be worth it.

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

webdesk -
Finance

How to Become a Better Financial Planner

As the new year begins, you may be hoping to improve your habits, from starting an exercise regimen to paying off your debts and saving more money. In terms of money, financial planning can help you make better decisions...
webdesk -
celebrity

Yellowstone: Who is Melanie Olmstead? Tribute & Melanie Olmstead Cause of Death

The new season of Yellowstone, which is set to air on November 7th on the Paramount Network, will answer our burning questions. Who was Melanie Olmstead and how did she die? At this point, it's unclear what role her...
webdesk -
Tv Shows

How to Pitch a TV Show

It’s not easy to pitch a TV show idea in the entertainment industry. It’s even more difficult if you’re not an established name. But with a solid pitch (clearly demonstrating your creative point of view) you can stand above...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • CodeAce LLC
  • 701 Tillery Street Unit 12
  • 1001 Austin
  • Texas
  • United States
  • 78702
  • E-Mail : alphanewscall1@gmail.com
  • Skype ID : live:.cid.123143c4ef966951

About US

  • Alpha News Call is a foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved