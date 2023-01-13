Robbie Bachman Drummer Of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies At 69

The top-notch drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive died at the age of sixty-nine and the incredibly awful news was announced to the world by his brother and former bandmate Randy Bachman. It is another piece of sad news and people who loved his impeccable talents in being a profusely amazing drummer were shocked to death that the lacuna he left in the industry would forever reverberate within all hearts who loved him. Let us have a brief look at Robbie Bachman and the cause of his death in detail.

Robbie Bachman Died At The Age Of The Sixty-nine

Robbie Bachman being the powerful co-founding member of Bachman- Turner Overdrive, took an untimely death at the age of sixty-nine. His brother and his confidante took the courage to break the news to the world through a social media post.

Randy Bachman tweeted “ Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad, and brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine we rocked the world together”.

Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family pic.twitter.com/XASj6CVXzA — Randy Bachman (@RandysVinylTap) January 13, 2023

As his brother stated devastated, leaving him alone in deep agony and grief his entire family took abode in heaven together. As he mentioned in his tweet Jeff Beck also had an unexpected death on January 10, 2023, and it was an undeniable loss for the industry. So soon after the legend died, another disheartening departure hit the music world which was way too inconsolable.

So as Randy Bachman paradoxically mentioned maybe Jeff Beck needed a drummer in heaven.

Robbie Bachma Cause Of The Death

Even though indulging in a strenuous effort to know about the cause of death of this amazing icon, it was in vain since there is not even a crumb of news on the internet that discloses the actual cause of death of Robbie Bachman.

His bereaving brother and former member of the band only announced the news of his departure and more details regarding his little brother’s death is not put into words. So what actually happened to this iconic drummer to deteriorate his health is quite unknown. As there are no sources that confirm he was diagnosed with any fatal diseases, what made him debilitated is yet to be divulged.

Robbie Bachman At Glance

Robin Peter Kendall Bachman was the profoundly amazing and highly accomplished Canadian drummer and more importantly the youngest brother of guitarist, singer, and songwriter Randy Bachman. Robbie Bachman served as the original drummer for both Brave Belt and Bachman- Turner Overdrive bands which gave him a tremendous amount of recognition and fame. Robbie Bachman was born on February 18, 1953, on the outskirts of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

When we look into his early life, Robbie was so fond of musical instruments, especially drums. So he practiced drum often during his childhood along with his big brother Randy. So by realizing the innate talents Robbie had in playing drum, Randy Bachman offered him a drumming job in the Brave Belt band when he was only eighteen.

The members of Brave Belt band at the time were Chad Allan and Fred Turner, and when Chad had to step back from the band, it paved the way for another Bachman brother named Tim to join the band. Even though the first two albums of the band were unsuccessful and undeterred, they rise like a phoenix and changed the name of the band from Brave Belt to Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1973.

But when things went pretty south, Randy Bachman decided to step back from the rest of the group and he was replaced by the guitarist Randy Murray until 2004 last. Later Randy Bachman and Fred Turner reunited and decided to record a new album and it was released in September. But the brothers were quite in a dispute as Randy Bachman tried to tour and release albums under the name of the band Bachman- Turner.

Only petite pieces of information are available regarding Robbie Bachman’s personal life. He was married to Chrissy and whether the couple has children is quite unknown. And Robbie Bachman is definitely the uncle of Tal Bachman, the riveting musician of the present generation.

