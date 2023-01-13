Lisa Marie Presley Net Worth: How Much Did She Inherit From Elvis?

Lisa Marie Presley was the irrefutably talented and drop-dead gorgeous singer and songwriter, who was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. After the death news of Lisa Marie broke out, people were searching to know more about Lisa Marie. As we all know she was an effulgent star in the music industry and her loss would be an immeasurable pain for everyone who loved her.

So let us have an exhaustive look at the early life and career of Lisa Marie Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley Biography

Lisa Marie Presley was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, US. she was so lucky to be born to Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, who both were highly established actors in the industry. She has been married four-time and is the mother of Benjamin Keough, Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. The prolific singer and songwriter took an unexpected death and she was only fifty-four.

Name Lisa Marie Presley Date of Birth February 1, 1968 Gender Female Height 1.60m (5’ 2”) Age 54 Yrs Weight 54 Kg or (119 lbs) Profession American singer-songwriter Nationality American Net Worth $295 million

Lisa Marie Presley Net Worth

Lisa Marie had a profound handful of fortune that she inherited from her father’s legacy. Even though a portion of her wealth has been accumulated through her music career, a massive portion of her wealth estimated at $295 million is acquired from her father’s wealth, his estate. But being a terrific spendthrift she just completely blew her immense fortune and what was her accurate net worth before her death is unknown.

To her bad luck, Lisa Marie lost all her fortunate inheritance in the middle of 2005 and 2015. She had a hold of stock in $25 million in the future holding company of American Idol. But she had to lose much of her wealth in several ways.

Lisa Marie Presley Early Life

As we dive deeper into the early life of Lisa Marie she was born as the only daughter of her parents at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in midtown Memphis, Tennessee. She was born after exactly nine months after her parents’ wedding. Eben though her parents got divorced, she had a good relationship with both parents and she lived with her mother in Los Angeles, California.

Lisa also visited her father who was in Graceland, Tennesse, and one fine day, she had to bear the unbearable news of her father’s demise. Following her father Elvis Presley’s death, the little nine-year-old girl Lisa Marie became the joint heir to the inheritance shared by her great-grandfather Vernon Presley and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Hood Presley.

After her great-grandparents’ death Lisa Marie became the only living heir of the wealth and inherited Graceland.

On her 25th birthday, Lisa Marie became the sole inheritor of a fortune estimated at $100 million. When we look into how she entered the music industry, after two years of her father’s demise and attended her first rock concert.

When her parents got divorced when Lisa Marie was only four years, her mother had a relationship with Michael Edwards and as per sources, the poor girl of a tender age had to endure sexual abuse at the hands of Michael between 12 and 15 years old. Lisa Marie had the courage to open up about the atrocity that he did when she became popular.

Lisa Marie Presley Career Beginning

Lisa Marie had a deep passion to become a good music artist and her unswerving enthusiasm and determination made her release her debut album on April 8, 2003, titled To Whom it May Concern. Surprisingly beyond what she anticipated her debut album peaked at number five on the Billboard 200 and was golden certified.

Lisa was so accomplished as a songwriter and she had written every lyric of her songs except The Road Between. In order to promote her songs and establish her talents Lisa Marie often presented concerts in the UK. Later one of her album’s first singles titled Lights Out peaked at Number 18 on the Billboard Hot Adult Top 40 chart and Number 16 on the UK Charts and thus gave her massive recognition and acknowledgment.

After garnering massive recognition for her songs, Lisa Marie released her second album on April 5, 2005, named Now What as usual this album reached number 9 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Lisa Marie not only wrote for her own albums but also became the co-writer of several artists and wrote ten songs and recorded covers of Don Henley’s Dirty Laundry.

Later in 2012, Lisa released her third album titled Storm and Grace and it was produced by Oscar and Grammy winner T Bone Burnett. So when her third album was released people were deeply pleased by it and exclaimed that this album makes her a true artist and whereas her first two albums really made the impression that she wanted to be a pop star.

Lisa Marie had several collaborations and she got the chance to perform alongside Pat Benatar at the VH1 Divas Duets. Later in 2009, Lisa joined Richard Hawley and shared a stage in London.

Lisa Marie Presley Personal Life

Lisa Marie’s personal life is quite the topic for discussion as she had married four times. As per sources, Lisa Marie was married to the Chicago-born musician Danny Keough in 1988. The couple shares two children, a daughter, and a son. But after living for a few years, they decided to split ways.

Later her second marriage was quite a massive topic as she married the king of pop Michael Jackson. Her name was mired in umpteen tabloids and she was in the spotlight for a long. Even though they did not share any children, later when Michael Jackson had his own way of life, she decided to call it quits.

Furthermore, she was pretty much concerned about his faltering health and addiction to drugs and later stating irreconcilable differences they had parted ways.

She was devastated after her split from Michael Jackson and later found a brief solace in Nicolas Cage. but it lasted only four months and they decided to bid adieu. After that, she tried her luck in marriage for the fourth time by marrying Michael Lockwood, who was her guitarist, director, and music producer.

She gave birth to fraternal twins with Michael Lockwood and in 2021, they obtained a divorce.

Lisa Marie Death

It was indeed a piece of disheartening news that this amazing singer, mother, and daughter Lisa Marie took an untimely earthly departure at the age of fifty-four. She died due to a cardiac arrest on January 12, 2023, and she was rushed to the hospital before her death.

Even more saddest part is she was just heading to be 55 three weeks after and her sudden death really made her family stooped into a great pit of sorrow and agony. Lisa Marie had her last public appearance at the recent 80th Golden Globe awards along with her mother.

