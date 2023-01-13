Lisa Marie Presley Death: Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter Of Elvis Die At 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the beloved daughter of Elvis Presley, died at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023, at the hospital in Los Angeles. The devastating death news was announced by the bereaving mother of Lisa Marie and now she had to bear this cataclysmic hole for eternity. The drop-dead gorgeous singer took an unexpected untimely earthly departure and people were startled to the core to learn about the news. So let us have a wide look into what actually happened to this singer and more about it.

Lisa Marie Presley Dies At 54 After Hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley was one of the profusely amazing American singers and songwriters, who was the sole heir of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. The Daughter Of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie was only fifty-four when death took absolutely an unexpected turn in the form of a cardiac arrest.

Her whole family was trampled to hear the news and they were profoundly devastated. She left her family and daughters all alone in the world of deafening darkness of grief and despair. She was so compassionate and immensely talented singer and songwriter and her sudden departure had made everything stagnant it is a horrific situation for her loving family and how they will cope with this tremendous loss is unpredictable.

Lisa Marie Presley Cause Of Death

The one and only daughter of America’s most accomplished actor and actress Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley passed away on January 12, 2023, suffering from a cardiac arrest. As per sources, Lisa Marie had uneasy and things turned pretty bad and she had to be rushed to the nearby hospital for an emergency.

After being rushed to the hospital, soon after they reached, after a matter of few hours she was pronounced as dead. The news was deafening to the ears of her parents and family because they were never ever anticipating death would come so soon as she was just living the perfect life she had. Even though Lisa Marie had a medical emergency at home before rushing to the hospital, everything went in vain as she got defeated in the battle of life and death.

Her mother and actress Priscilla Presley later said in a statement

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment”.

As per reports, the profoundly wonderful gorgeous singer Lisa Marie took an untimely departure due to cardiac arrest and she is survived by her daughters and parents. Moreover, just a few days prior to the incident, Lisa Marie and her mother attended the Golden Globe award ceremony and they were immensely happy to see Austin Butler, who enacted as Elvis Presley in the biopic of the musician awarded for Best Actor in a motion picture. And Austin mentioned his deep love and respect for Lisa and Priscilla during his speech.

This is indeed a massive loss for the world of music as Lisa Marie was totally a fabulous singer and songwriter. So it is with profound sadness people across the globe are pouring tributes and praying for her family to bestow the courage to put up with this incredibly awful situation.

Let Us Get To know Lisa Marie

Lisa Marie was born on February 1, 1968, to Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley in Memphis, Tennessee, US. she was the one and only daughter of her parents. As we all know they both were wonderful actors in the industry.

Lisa had shown her keen interest in music at her adult age and was deeply motivated by her parents to pursue her passion. Lisa Marie started to develop a career in the realm of music and managed to issue three riveting albums titled To Whom it May Concern, Now What, and Storm and Grace. She was so lucky and her talents were rapidly acknowledged by people across the globe and her first album reached Gold certification with the Recording Industry Association of America.

Lisa Marie had released several non-album singles that entail some duets with her father before he died and it was way too appreciable.

When we have a glance at The Daughter Of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie’s personal life, she was married to Danny Keough, on October 3, 1988, and they share two children, a daughter, and a son. Later Lisa obtained a quick divorce from the Chicago-born musician on May 6, 1994.

Only a matter of twenty days after her first divorce, Lisa Marie married the King of pop Michael Jackson. It is quite an interesting fact that Lisa at the age of seven attended several of Michael Jackson’s concerts. The adult friendship started to flourish in 1992 and later it ended up in a marriage. Later after Michael Jackson’s life took uncanny twists and turns their relationship soon witnessed its end. They did not have any children together.

Later Lisa found her interest in Nicolas Cage and got married. Since she had garnered much attention because of her brief relationship with the legend of pop Michael Jackson her personal relationship was always under the hawk-eyes.

But just after a few months of being together Lisa Marie got divorced from Nicolas and tried her luck in marriage for the fourth time. She married Michael Lockwood and unfortunately got divorced in 2021. She was struggling with her addiction to opioids and had been on a sobriety journey for quite a long.

