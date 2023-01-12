Who is Colin Farrell Wife? Is Colin Farrell Married To Kelly McNamara?

Collin Farrel is the highly accomplished compelling Irish actor who was in the spotlight when he was allegedly snapped together with his recent girlfriend Kelly McNamara. People across the globe are wondering whether Colin Farrell is Married To Kelly McNamara or if are they dating. Since Collin Farrel’s history denotes, he has been involved with many famous celebrities in his life but never got married.

So let us have a detailed walkthrough of this new star who made Collin Farrel’s life delighted.

Who Is Kelly McNamara?

Kelly McNamara is the most appealing and enrapturing Irish actress who is now in the spotlight for being Colin Farrell girlfriend. Kelly McNamara had done several films and the duo has been trying to keep their relationship under wraps for quite some time. In the past, the couple was not seen together frequently, but as of now, the cute duo has been spending quality time together.

Kelly McNamara started her career as an actress in the popular movie Nash Bridges in late 1996. In the year 2021, Kelly appeared in two films including The Bond and Proof of God.

Kelly McNamara Family And Early Life

Kelly McNamara was born on January 30, 1997, and is now at her dynamic vibrant age of twenty-five. She was born on the outskirts of the mesmerizing country of Ireland. She was born to Jim McNamara and Lori McNamara. And besides her parents, Kelly has a brother too. Since Kelly was a small child she had been driven by a strong passion for acting and performing. Her parents were pretty much supportive of her passion and they fueled her enthusiasm to pursue her dreams.

Kelly McNamara is an Irish citizen and white ethnicity and follows her faith in Christianity. Kelly McNamara attended a small school near her house in Ireland and finally acquired her Master’s degree in Elementary Education at Lehigh University in Bethlehem. Before making her entry into the acting field Kelly spent four years teaching fifth-grade students at Burrillville School.

Also Check: Who is Ben Richardson? Anna Kendrick Opens Up About Toxic Relationship With Her Ex!

Kelly McNamara Net Worth

As per sources, Kelly McNamara has been in forefront of the camera for quite a long and she has attained a handful of decent wealth from her acting career. The estimated net worth of Kelly McNamara is around $1.4 million. Other than her acting career, she is into advertisements, sponsorship, and brand endorsements. Acting as the principal source of income, she acquires around $73,722 as her annual salary.

When we take her current boyfriend’s background when it comes to wealth, he is super accomplished in it as his net worth is estimated to be $80 million. As we all know how steep Colin Farrel’s career is and if he continues to be surprised with each of his roles, then his wealth also will tremendously rise in the future.

Kelly McNamara And Colin Farrel Are Dating

As it is pretty evident, the beautiful Irish actress Kelly McNamara is no more leading a single life at the age of twenty-five. She is currently involved in a romantic relationship with the handsome and fascinating Irish actor Colin Farrell. Many details about the couple’s initial meeting are quite unknown, but it is pretty clear that they are leading a smooth and serene love life together.

The couple has been snapped together numerous times, and when the actor was asked about their relationship he remarks about how they are working together to sustain their love in a long-distance relationship.

Colin Farrell said “ It is hard to have anything solid in your life with any kind of consistency. My girlfriend travels a lot as well with work so oftentimes we are two ships passing in the night but we make sure to find a port that we can, you know, rendezvous at. It’s tough. No, but she travels a lot in her work and works very hard”.

It seems that the pair is in a serious relationship and if things really work out, they would probably head to a marriage.

Colin Farrell Relationships

Colin Farrel has a remarkable past history regarding his personal dating life and is best known for having relationships with his co-stars. After he made his astounding entry into The Star War Zone, he was described as the world’s most handsome bachelor at the right time.

The unbearably handsome actor met Amelia Warner at the premiere of Quills in back 2000. Nearly after five months of dating, the couple parted ways. Even though there is no confirmation regarding his past relationships, he has been involved with Britney Spears, Nicole Narain, model Josie Maran, and the beautiful actress Angelina Jolie. Rumors swirled that he had been linked with Demi Moore and Maeve Quinlan.

In 2003, the handsome forty-two-year actor became a father to a son named James Padraig Farrell with his ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave. Moreover, Colin had a relationship with an Irish medical student Muireann McDonnell.

Colin became a father for the second time with his ex-partner Alicja Bachleda- Curus, but she was not fated to be his last partner, so they had to end their relationship in mid.2010.

As we all know Colin Farrell is best known for his films Tigerland, Minority Report, Bruges, and others. The actor was born on May 31, 1976, and is now in his forty-six. He has a vast career history and has been the recipient of several accolades including two Golden Globe awards. He is still reigning as the most powerful actor in the realm of the entertainment industry with his immeasurable talents.

Must Check: