Nicole Dobrikov is the most beautiful German fashion model, effulgent TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer, and content creator. As we all know Nicole’s claim to fame predominantly is for her amazing lip-sync TikTok videos, which really sky-rocketed her career. People across the globe are pretty much keen to know more about her life and career. So let us have a detailed walkthrough of Nicole Dobrikov.

Nicole Dobrikov Biography

Nicole Dobrikov made her career steep as a multi-faceted fashion model, effluent tik tok star, social media personality and influencer, and a compelling entrepreneur from Stuttgart, Germany. She has expanded her wings in all the fields possible and is best acknowledged and garnered fame for her profusely amazing lip-sync tik tok videos.

She was born on April 3, 2000, to entrepreneur parents. Her mother was a homemaker and more details about her parents and early life are quite unknown. Nicole attended a private school in her hometown and manages to acquire a graduation.

Nicole Dobrikov Age

The amazingly cute little star was born on April 3, 2000, and as of 2022, she would have probably entered her twenties. Born on the outskirts of Stuttgart, Germany, Nicole has sustained her charismatic personality throughout her life and is regarded as one of the most popular tik tok stars of the industry.

Nicole Dobrikov Family And Ethnicity

As per sources, Nicole was born to a mixed ambiguous ethnical background. It was indeed a daunting task to probe to know more about her parents and family, but it was in vain. There is no proper information when it comes to her family life.

The only piece of information that has acquired is where she was born and brought up. But it is also known that her father was an entrepreneur and whereas her mother was a homemaker. Does Nicole has siblings or is she a single daughter are unknown too.

Nicole Dobrikov Career

She was too young and naive when she started her career as a model. She started her journey into modeling by posting her photos on her Instagram account. More than she anticipated viewers really liked her content and started to pour their support in the form of followers on social media. Through that acknowledgment, she started to do several brand endorsements.

More than that Nicole Dobrikov has made her debut on adult platforms in order to create exclusive premium content. By sharing her exclusive photo and video Nicole made her debut as one of the rising Onlyfans stars.

Albeit Nicole commenced her career as a model, she gained much popularity through her tik tok videos. When her videos went viral, people started to acknowledge and appreciate her for the marvelous content that she posted. Later after gaining much fame and recognition through her Instagram account, she decided to extend her wings to YouTube.

On her YouTube channel, she posts her daily life and people are thrilled to see her content. Because of her riveting youtube posts, she has a handful of subscribers too. And furthermore, she got several chances to exhibit her modeling face and talents too.

Nicole Dobrikov Nationality

As we all know petite information regarding her family life, Nicole is of German nationality as her parents hail from a mixed ethnical background. She followed her faith in Christianity and is now living a good serene life by making her career reach her dreams.

Nicole Dobrikov Height And Weight

She has put well effort when it comes down to her physical features. Nicole stands tall at 170 centimeters, estimated as 5 feet and 7 inches. Her attractive sculpted curvy body has measurements expanding from 34-26-34 and weighs around 55 kilograms.

In order to sustain her well-presentable look Nicole Dobrikov is a gym enthusiast by all means and has succeeded to keep her body figure intact. So as YouTuber, she always put forth her ideas about maintaining a well good physique and people well acknowledge her tips for working out.

Nicole Dobrikov Net Worth

As per sources, she has a handful of the decent amount estimated at between $1 million to $2 million. Much of her wealth is acquired from her youtube subscriptions and most of all several brand endorsements. Being a prolific internet personality Nicole had done many brand endorsements that even made her career big and being a model too she has garnered much wealth.

Nicole Dobrikov Boyfriend

When it comes down to her personal life, Nicole has made a stringent policy to herself not to reveal it on any of her social media platforms. Even though she makes her content, especially in her daily life basis, Nicole has never portrayed any shred of information about her dating life.

So it is quite a daunting task to probe into her personal life which she has kept under wraps by not allowing a ray of light to enter. So whether she is single or is she dating someone is absolutely unknown to the world.

