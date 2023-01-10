Where Was AMC’s Mayfair Witches Filmed?

The astounding supernatural thriller, a medley of the visual feast premiered on AMC recently and became one of the highly acknowledged ones after it hit umpteen home screens. The nail-biting supernatural thriller is loosely based on Anne Rice’s novel trilogy named Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The stunning drama is even more epitomized by the eerie locations that appear in every episode. So the series is definitely intriguing and fans are really awestruck by the visuals and are deeply wondering where would be the location for filming it.

So let us have an exhaustive look at the locations for filming Mayfair Witches.

The Filming Locations of Mayfair Witches

As per sources, the central and predominant location they chose to shoot the major portion of the series is Louisiana. The showrunner Esta Spalding stated that they managed to wrap the shoot for the first season of the series in September 2022. Since the locations of every drama really have a great impact on its plot, as usual here also it really has served a major impact for making it even more scarier and mysterious.

The stupendous nail-biting series airs every Sunday at 9 pm ET and people have been avidly waiting for the next episodes to hit.

New Orleans, Louisiana

The massive portion of the series Mayfair Witches was shot in the mesmerizing city of New Orleans in Louisiana. Moreover, this stupendous city happened to be the birthplace of the riveting author of the book, Anne Rice. furthermore, the series-lovers would be so happy to hear the name of the city New Orleans, if they are already fans of The Originals, a spin-off from the highly acclaimed series ever, The Vampire Diaries.

The entire cast and crew of the series set their base around an antiquated house named Soria-creel House which was undeniably fitting for the place to make their audience feels scarier.

This house was situated at 3102 Prytania street in the Garden District and the most interesting coincidence was that the author’s childhood home was located in the same neighborhood which even became a good sign. The house was renovated to match the expectations of the director, with full credit to the art team and they finally managed to pull off the face of the house to be mysterious and spooky.

The whole place was lit up and in order to create a really scary atmosphere fog was used. The famous actor Tongayi Chirisa who acts as Ciprien Grieve in this show vehemently talked about the lovely experience of filming in the same neighborhood of that as the author.

He was asked about his experience filming the series in a recent interview and said “We actually could not get the real one but we were able to get one that was similar. And so, like Harry was saying they actually reproduced the outside but internal stuff they had to do it onstage. But I think the spirit of New Orleans and the spirit of Anne Rice lives because we filmed in the same street that the house was in”.

So when they find some difficulties with the interior of the house they chose, the team had to look for a studio in New Orleans to shoot some of the interior shots. Since the city would suffice our minds with its intriguing beauty and cool breeze, the shooting could be wrapped so easily.

Some of the major scenes of the series were recorded on First Street. Moreover, the series also was shot inside a church in this beautiful city. As we all know, the most popular and breathtakingly beautiful city in Louisiana is situated on the Mississippi River. The city of New Orleans is best and highly known for its serene and vibrant nightlife, live-music places, and the world’s best historical cuisines.

Many other films and series have also been filmed in New Orleans, including, The Originals, American Horror Story, True Detective, Your Honor, Saturday Night Live, The Magicians, Into Badlands, Black Bird, Django Unchained, 21 Jump Street, and Jurassic World.

The Cast Of The Mayfair Witches Includes:

Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding

Jack Huston as Lasher

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve

Hannah Aline

Jen Richards as Jojo

Mayfair Witche Recap

As the story is predominantly revolving around the life of a neurosurgeon named Dr. Rowan Fielding, a role pulled off by Alexandra Daddario. In the first episode, a doctor arrives at an anonymous woman’s home and gives her a dose of Thorazine, a drug used for patients who have acute schizophrenia.

The doctor is startled to learn that the patient is a young woman, but the viewers and the doctors would be told as she is an old woman aged forty-seven. Meanwhile somewhere the protagonist Dr. Rowan Fielding is traveling the world she is on a boat and set across to look after her birth mother, and she is also supported by her adoptive mother named Elena. Despite being a successful neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan had to endure antiquated but still refreshingly annoying sexist comments from her peers, especially from her chief doctor Keck.

When after her annoying implore, Dr. Keck would decide to perform the stem cell research trial so that she could help her adoptive mother Elena. But when thing turns pretty weird, Rowan loosed her cool and maybe accidentally gives this jerk a sudden aneurysm and kills him.

This is the point where she realizes her power and her adoptive mother tells her she also found these recurring before Rowan realized and this is the reason she was persistently in pursuit of finding her real parents, to know the actual truth about her. This is the vague idea of the first episode and the rest of the story is worthy enough to watch rather than curtailing into words.

So our Doctor Rowan Fielding cannot escape from her reality and from the instant power and because of this she has staunchly decided to search for her parents and to know the actual naked truth about her life.

