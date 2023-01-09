Undoubtedly being one of the megastars and greatest cultural forces of the early twentieth century, Elvis Presley who was massively acknowledged as the King of Rock and Roll met a tragic death at a very early age of his life. But even after the long forty-five years of this legend’s untimely death it really surfaces as a mystery and somewhat controversial one. So let us dwell dig deeper and find out what really happened.

Who Was Elvis Presley?

Elvis Aaron Presley who is best known as simply Elvis was one of the highly influential and sophisticated American singers and astounding actors. He was significantly addressed as the King of Rock and Roll and was irrefutably regarded as one of the most prominent cultural figures of the twentieth century.

The intriguing and mind-blogging singer in history Elvis Presley was born on January 8, 1935. He was well known for his unflagging enthusiastic performances, and sexually provocative performance style which made him garner hordes of fans across the globe. His innovative different style and approach really made the initial stage of his career steep and it was also smeared with controversies.

Elvis Presley was born on the outskirts of Tupelo, Mississippi, but at the age of thirteen along with his family, he moved out from Tupelo and relocated to Memphis, Tennessee. The kick-start of his music career began in 1954, he got the chance to record with the producer Sam Philips, at Sun Records. Sam Philips was vehemently trying to bring forward the riveting sound of African-American music to a vast audience.

The debut work of Elvis Presley was Love Me Tender in November 1956. He was partially devoted to making some Hollywood films and soundtracks and a few recognized films are Jailhouse Rock, Blue Hawaii, and Viva Las Vegas. Aloha From Hawaii was the first solo concert of Elvis Presley which was highly commendable even today.

Also Check: David Tennant: Net Worth, Age, Wife, Children, And More

Valerie Bertinelli Net Worth- How Rich Is The American Actresses? Bio, Career

He has been the recipient of Guinness world records for the best-selling solo music artist of all time by selling five hundred million copies worldwide. Moreover, he won three-time Grammy awards, and a Grammy lifetime achievement award at the young age of thirty-six. Elvis Presley was inducted into numerous music halls of fame and he was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

How Did Elvis Presley Die?

Irrefutably one of the most recognizable and utterly talented singers in history he passed way in the middle of his steep career. At forty-two, Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977. As per reports, he was found unresponsive in his master suite bathroom by his girlfriend Ginger Alden.

After finding him unconscious he was rushed into an ambulance to the Baptist Memorial Hospital. The doctors tried their maximum to revive him, but they failed miserably, and around 3.30 pm he was pronounced dead. This news was quite shocking to the world as he was only forty-two at the time of his demise.

Elvis Presley Cause Of Death Explained

As per dwelling deeper and deeper, the actual cause of death of Elvis Presley was due to cardiac arrest. But it is pretty evident that the cause of the cardiac arrest was his longstanding and extreme drug usage.

Like many performers, it was actually a trend to use prescribed medications at that time, and Elvis Presley was a massive user of medications including, opiates, barbiturates, and sedatives. The toxicology reports of the deceased’s came after weeks of his death and in the report, it was precisely noted the high dosages of several drugs.

As the cause of death of Elvis Presley became highly publicized Dr. George Nichopoulos aka Dr.Nick was implicated in it and his license was suspended under the charge of haphazardly prescribing controlled medicines. As per reports, when we take twenty years of Elvi’s life, he has been prescribed over 12,000 pills and other varied pharmaceuticals.

The Dissension Around Elvis Presley’s Death

It is absolutely common knowledge today that the massive use of drugs has been the sole reason for the untimely death of the famous singer. At the time when the death news of Elvis Presley broke out, people across the globe were frantically running to know about the cause of death.

So his family and the team members were trying their best to conceal the actual details of his death. The family members were in pursuit of keeping the sordid details of his private life under the blanket. They believed that if the drug possibility is spilled around, it would really affect the family’s reputation.

Moreover, the family immediately requested a private autopsy in order to dictate the cause of death. After the death of Elvis, a private autopsy was done by Jerry Franciso and he reported “Elvis Presley died of heart disease, and prescription drugs found in his blood were not a contributing factor. Had these drugs not been there, he still would have died”.

As it was well evident, Dr.Jerry Franceso was doing this crime in favor of Elvis’ family and thereby concealing the actual death cause. But many pathologists criticized the tactics of Jerry Francesco, sharply for this sort of demeaning behavior which was strictly against medical ethics.

So the death of Elvis Persley became quite the topic of discussion when many doctors vehemently reported that a toxic combination of pharmaceuticals is the sole reason for the death of the singer.

After it became a controversy, the complete findings related to the singer’s death were sealed. After that, there arise numerous attempts to get the documents which were sealed but in vain. In 1993, the case was reopened but the autopsy was not released. So after almost two years of the singer’s death, the drug connection was reported.

Must Check: