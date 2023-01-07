Stephanie McMahon is a compelling American Corporate executive and former wrestler who is best known as the vociferous chairwoman and co-chief executive officer of WWE, the world’s massive professional wrestling company. And moreover, she shines as an appealing authority figure on the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT brands. So without making any delay let us have a comprehensive look at the early life and career of this iron lady.

Stephanie McMaho Biography

The powerful former Wrestler Stephanie Marie McMahon was born on September 24, 1976, on the outskirts of Hartford, Connecticut, US. she is very much active with her business career that started in 1989 but her wrestling career started from 1998 to 2018. She was born to Vince and Linda McMahon and after appearing on-screen together later married Triple H. she is the mother of three daughters.

Stephanie McMahon Net worth

The net worth mentioned here is the combined net worth of Stephanie McMahon and her husband Triple H. since she is the most earning member of both f them because of her steep business career and her holdings in WWE common stock make her the most powerful rich business women of her time with the combined net worth estimated at $150 million.

Stephanie McMaho Early life

Stephanie McMahon is an appealing fourth generation of wrestling promoter of her big and renowned McMahon family. Born to Vince and Linda McMahon she started working for the highly accomplished WWE at the tender age of thirteen. During the initial days, she appeared regularly on-air for WWE, World Wrestling Federation.

Stephanie had a brief on-screen relationship with Triple H and after their marriage, in 2001, she became the stunning on-screen owner of Extreme Championship Wrestling during The Invasion. After taking such a huge responsibility following the same year, she also took another responsibility on her shoulder as the General Manager of SmackDown. But after her match with her father, her appearance on television became absolutely sporadic.

Before her complete disappearance from on-screen, Stephanie McMahon started appearing regularly on Raw in 2008. Her marriage with Triple H made them one of the highly influential and powerful couples and they together formed the stable The Authority and thereby made their public appearances and romanticized their relationship.

Stephanie McMaho Career Beginnings

While we dig deeper into her business career. Stephanie McMahon started her business career initially as an account executive for the WWF offices in New York. Later she slowly expanded her wings and become the head of the company and appealing director of creative writing.

Later in 2006, because of her astute in creative writing, she was promoted to Senior Vice president of creative writing and within a gap of a year Stephanie became the executive vice president of creative writing and served as a chief brand officer of the company.

Her stunning business career followed a path from an Account executive to Chief Executive and Chairwoman of the company. Her partnership with KaBOOM in 2014 really made her company’s face totally different and with each step, she took the company was growing steeper and steeper.

Later shouldering all the responsibilities of her company on May 19, 2022, Stephanie announced that she has decided to take an inevitable leave from all those weighing responsibilities and had to shift her focus completely on her family. After taking an imperative leave she was designated as the chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the company. The takeover of the position of CEO was amidst an investigation by WWE’s board of directors and the former Vince McMahon had to step down from the role and was replaced by his own daughter Stephanie McMahon.

On July 22, 2022, her father Vince McMahon had to announce the news of his retirement from WWE and named his daughter Stephanie McMahon as the next rightful person to serve the position of company’s new chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

When we have a glance at her professional wrestling career, Stephanie McMahon was introduced as the innocent but powerful daughter of Vince McMahon in early 1999. As per sources, Stephanie commenced an on-screen relationship with the intimidating wrestler of the time Test, and this led to a rivalry between Stephanie’s older brother and Test.

Later the couple was engaged in-ring ceremony and things really took a turn when Test aka Triple H, showed a video where he drugged Stephanie and took her to Las Vegas and got married. Thus their relationship was spoiled and Stephanie abhorred him but when her father was defeated at the hands of Triple H, she couldn’t resist embracing the winner.

Triple H and Stephanie became the on-screen owners of the WWF when her father suffered from some injuries which were inflicted by Triple H at the powerful Armageddon pay-per-view.

Later the two become the on-screen owners of the WWF and their reigning period was often described as McMahon-Helmsley Era. Their games made them hold the WWF Championship for Triple H and Stephanie held the WWF Women’s Championship. And Stephanie continued to defend her title against the powerful Lita on Smackdown and by the time she had reconciled with her father and brother and thus Linda McMahon was the only fan-favorite icon in the highly renowned McMahon family.

Stephanie McMaho Personal Life

As we all know Stephanie was involved romantically with Paul Levesque, who is better known by the name Triple H and they actually had to enact their scripted romance. But the couple took their relationship seriously beyond the scripted version and announced their engagement news on Valentine’s day in 2003.

Later the couple got married on October 25, 2003, and share three daughters together, named Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire, and Vaughn Evelyn. Despite of rough patches they have in wife they are still husband and wife.

Stephanie McMaho Awards and Accomplishments

World Wrestling Federation Women’s Championship

Stephanie won the Slammy Awards twice

She was awarded the Vincent J McMahon Legacy of Excellence Award in 2016.

She was honored as the most powerful Women in Cable honoree by cable magazine four times.

The Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award in 2017.

In 2019, she was honored with a Doctorate of Business Administration from Robert Morris University

Stephanie was the Honorary chairperson of the Special Olympics of Connecticut.

