Jared Leto Shares Awe-Inspiring Views From Antarctica

Jared Leto, the utterly amazing actor, and musician has shared breathtakingly astounding pictures of the dark and frozen continent Antarctica with the world. The few glimpses of this frigging frozen continent and the mesmerizing landscape are absolutely the perfect frame and the pictures have gone viral over by a minute. So let us have a glance at it.

The photos that have been shared by Jared Leto depict the stark disparity between the immaculate white snow and the blue ice and moreover some glimpses of the wildlife that inhabits the whole region. These pictures are a top-notch example of how well we should protect our dainty doll-like planet and realize its value of it.

Jared Leto Shares Stupendous Pictures Of Antarctica

Jared Leto has proven his dexterity in photography and the pictures he shared really make his point straight. As we all know Antarctica is predominantly known as a place completely frozen with snow and the most remote and unexplored and untouched place on earth.

The series of photos he shared would really give us illuminating insights into what it’s like to be in this remote and barren land of ice and snow. Jared Leto shared these breathtaking pictures through his Instagram and thereby people could see and explore the snowy frigging cold and dark continent and demonstrate the beauty of the place despite its unbearable cold and breeze that embrace us and makes our nerve frozen.

When we have a deep look into the series of photos Jared Leto shared, from the mountains covered in snow to the cute little penguins he has managed to truly capture the essence of Antarctica through his camera lens.

The main interesting fact is that after Jared Leto shared this series of pictures people are awestruck and it paved a sole inspired for others to have their bags packed up and to set across a trip to this icy continent. The journey into this amazing untouched place is indeed worth experiencing Jared Leto captioned his post on Instagram as “Hello From Antarctica”.

Everyone cannot have the lucky chance to visit this icy continent but the pictures he shared could really give the essence of it and his boisterous traveling journey has captured the true and absolute beauty of the landscapes of his cold continent and also the coarseness of it too.

Jared Shared The Terrifying Experience Of Rock Climbing

Besides his acuity in method acting and his undisputed astute in numerous roles on stages and in movies, he has acquired skill in mountain climbing. When we move back to 2020, March Jared Leto shared the nerve-writhing experience that he had to encounter while climbing rock in Nevada. He was with Alex Honnold, the free solo star, and during the climbing at Red Rock Canyon, and quite unexpectedly the actor fell and he was shocked to see that his supporting rope has been broken already. This experience shook his entire being and this was indeed a life-shaking horrifying experience that would make each nerve in our body dilapidated.

It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night… pic.twitter.com/Ua6DMLV7fE — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020

After surviving the tragic close-to-death incident, Jared Leto shared this experience and tweeted, “Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below. It was a strange moment, less fear, more matter-of-fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day. Overall it was actually quite fun. We continued climbing into the night”.

Even though he tweeted his shocked-to-death experience in a fun way, we cannot even imagine being in his place and comprehending what would have been his situation at that time. Death is so near only a sigh away and having the courage to make it through is something like a god-gifted wish or indeed a miracle. His impending doom and the assistance of his companion, in the end, saved his life in a miracle way.

Let Us Get To Know More About Jared Leto, The actor, And Musician

Jared is an unbearably handsome and immensely talented actor and musician, but he is an undisputed master in nuanced acting and he has proved his adroitness in acting when he pulled off the character of a transgender woman in the award-winning movie Dallas Buyers Club and his acting in the movie was inexplicable. For his stupendous acting in the movie Dallas Buyers Club, he became the recipient of an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Initially, Jared Leto started his career by appearing in a cameo role in Camp Wilder, a riveting television sitcom and this role gave him umpteen roles in the future. His amazing performance in My So-called Life made him taste success and his face was sooner recognized. The significant breakthrough of his career was his role as Jordan Catalano and his mass entry into the big industry of Hollywood was through the film How to Make an American Quilt.

He received critical acclaim for his mind-blowing performance in Prefontaine and after landing this role many significant roles came knocking at his doors. Later establishing a great career in acting he took his next turn in the music industry. Along with his brother Shannon Leto and his friends, he formed a new band named 30 seconds. The band played alternative rock, hard rock, emo, and synth rock and was immensely acknowledged for their work.

Jared Leto describes himself as fearless and his passion for sports gave him confidence and shrewdness for making his career steep.

