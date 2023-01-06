Menu
Who is Topher? Meet The Hilarious Kid Who Went Viral On Tik Tok

Written by Paridhi Mehrotra
Estimated reading time: 4 minutes
Tik tok is now in the hands of this young kid, and he is really on top of fame with his riveting video that went viral within the blink of an eye. If anyone has scrolled through Tik Tok then probably might have come across Topher, the cute little boy who is gleaming like a star on the app.

Let us have a brief look at the boy who has taken Tik Tok. 

Who Is Topher, The Star On Tik Tok?

When Topher’s video was out, the fans were massively blown away by his profusely wonderful southern accent, and his catchphrase, “Y’all already know who I am, my name’s Topher” has become one of the riveting and fabulous phrases. When we dig a little deeper, Topher hail from the United States and he went famous when a hilarious video of him went viral that was posted by his sister. 

Topher?

His sister Allyson, a nineteen-year-old beautiful girl who goes by the username @allycat.03 posted this video and within the snap of fingers, it has gone viral beyond their anticipation. Topher’s sister Allyson has only 350,000 followers on Tik Tok and she never would have anticipated what was coming after when she posted her brother’s hilarious video. 

When we have a glance at her Tik Tok account of Allyson, she posted a beautiful video on Christmas eve, and in that video, we could see Allyson asking her beloved family members, “If you were to introduce someone into our family, who would you warn them about? And as the video moves forward, the first boy answers, “My name is Kavan, and I would warn them about Topher”.

 As the video unveils other family members answering the questions the most profusely wonderful and remarkable part of the video is where the cute little boy Topher portrays antics and people across the globe really fell in love with this boy’s performances. 

Umpteen people who watched the video flocked to the comment section to praise the kid and the video has garnered more than thirty-three million views. So now Topher is an amazing internet sensation. Many persistent tik tok users have come across this eccentric little boy and were deeply impressed by each action of this star. 

@allycat.03

who’s down to meet the dads side;) #family #christmas #funfam #crazy #fypシ #viraltrend #santa

♬ original sound – allyson.russell03

Each action of Topher really made all the fans laugh their heart out and many of them continued to react to the video and furthermore used the boy’s audio in their own edits to make new videos. The song that was playing when Topher portrays his antics was also well-acknowledged. 

Many tik tok users commented that Topher is an icon in making all these and some people were often intrigued by how this boy is pulling such antics that would be this hilarious as possible. 

One of the fans said, “ My housemates start coming back tomorrow which means I have to stop talking to myself and yelling ‘My Names Topher around the house ffs”. Topher first appeared on Tik Tok in 2021, and he has somewhat appeared in most of his sister Allyson’s videos.

On July 2021, Allyson posted the first video where she introduced her eccentric and cute little brother Topher. At one point in the video she shared, Topher showed his middle finger and that video crossed over 350,000 viewers. 

After appearing in several videos with his sister Allyson, in April 2022, Topher took a video where he is participating in the sprite challenge it was undeniably worth watching and it crossed over twenty-nine million views. So being an internet sensation is not a new thing to Topher as he was following the path of becoming a star at a small age and now with his invigorating antics and talents, he is now at the top of fame within a snap of his fingers. 

