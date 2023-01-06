Tay K Release Date: When Will The American Rapper Be Out Of Prison?

Taymor Travon McIntyre is an American rapper and convicted killer better known as Tay-K. He is best known for his 2017 smash hit “The Race,” which peaked at number 44 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum by the RIAA in January 2018. The song became viral when he was apprehended in Elizabeth, New Jersey, following a worldwide manhunt.

McIntyre was apprehended by US marshals on June 30, 2017, the same day “The Race” was released, after being on the run for three months. The song became platinum later on. McIntyre began to receive support from his supporters on social media after being sent to Texas for his crimes. Tay-management K’s company published his first mixtape, Santana World, on July 29, 2017, while he was being incarcerated at Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, and it garnered a generally good reception from reviewers and fans.

McIntyre was convicted guilty of murder in July 2019 for his role in the 2016 home invasion and robbery that killed 21-year-old Ethan Walker and sentenced to 55 years in prison. McIntyre was charged on a second murder allegation in November 2019 for allegedly killing 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar, and he is now awaiting trial.

Tay K Early Life

Taymor Travon McIntyre was born in Long Beach, California on June 16, 2000. During McIntyre’s childhood, his father, Kevin Beverly, was imprisoned. When McIntyre was eight years old, his mother relocated him and his sister to Las Vegas, Nevada. After his release from jail, McIntyre’s father relocated the family to Arlington, Texas, in hopes of a better environment. McIntyre attended Martin High School until the ninth grade when he quit. Chief Keef, Eazy-E, and his favorite artist Soulja Boy impacted him.

Tay K Expected Release Date

Tay-K will be imprisoned for a long time and will not be freed anytime soon. He’s only been incarcerated for around four years, but his sentence looks to be becoming longer. Tay-K earned a name for himself in 2017 with his tune “The Race,” which he released while fleeing the police as a teenager following a robbery in 2016. However, in 2019, the law caught up with him, and he was sentenced to prison.

There are now claims that Tay-K has been sentenced to further prison terms; when will he be released? He doesn’t look to be leaving anytime soon. Anyone convicted of murder must pay a price, and Tay-K is no different.

When Will Tay K Get Released From Prison?

Everyone is asking when Tay K will be freed from prison, and the fact is that it will be a long time. According to rumors, the rapper stabbed a prison security guard and will now face a heavier term. Tay K, on the other hand, has attempted to run before. He had previously been placed under house arrest, during which time he shattered his monitor and escaped his home. When questioned, he only provided a foggy answer. The rapper has already served substantial time in prison. Nobody understands why he keeps trying to escape from jail, just to make problems worse

Why was Tay K in jail?

Tay-K received a 55-year jail term in July 2019 for the 2016 murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker. He was also sentenced to two 30-year terms for aggravated robbery and two 13-year terms for the remaining two crimes. The 30-year term, as well as the two 13-year sentences, will run concurrently with Tay’s 55-year murder sentence.

He was then accused of a second murder that occurred while the rhymer was on the run. Tay-K was arrested in June 2017 in connection with the death of Mark Saldiva, 23, who was shot and murdered outside a Chic-Fil-A in San Antonio, Texas.

He was last known to be incarcerated at Texas’ Lon Evans Correctional Facility. Tay-K was also charged with aggravated assault in connection with an alleged assault on an elderly man in an Arlington, Texas park. Tay-K is alleged to have filed an appeal in July of this year against his 55-year sentence.