Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay

Noah Schnapp is indeed one of the terrifically handsome rising stars who has managed to pull off such a challenging role in the highly acknowledged Netflix series Stranger Things. Along with his other co-actors in the series, his role as Will Byers is etched in the hearts of every audience of Stranger Things. Recently on January 5, 2023, through a tik tok video Noah Schnapp revealed his sexual orientation, and people across the globe were startled by the revelation.

So let us have a deep look at Noah Schnapp’s life and much more.

Noah Schnapp Reveals His Sexual Orientation

On January 5, 2023, the eighteen-year-old unbearably cute rising star shared a feather-lighted Tik Tok video and thus revealed that he is gay and he was happy to know that his loved ones already knew about it so that he was not entitled to explain it to them. His 31.4 million followers were startled by this shred of news, but rumor mills have been producing about his sexual orientation when Will Byers in Stranger Things came out as gay that there is a possible chance that Noah Schnapp could be gay in his real life too.

Noah Schnapp opened up and said,

“ When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for eighteen years and all they said was ‘we know’”. As we could see in his tik tok video he is lying on his bed and quite subtly said how relieved he is to open up about something that has been festering in his mind for over 18 years. He captioned the video “I guess I am more similar to Will than I thought”.

So finally he showed the courage to assert that he is gay and is living a wonderful life beyond what he anticipated and when the next season of Stranger Things hit he would again rise to stardom beyond his comprehension.

Since many of the fans of Noah Schnapp already had a vague idea of him being gay when he tried to make his point subtly on July 2022, saying: “It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, now that he has gotten older, they made it a very real obvious, thing. Now it’s hundred percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike”.

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – princessazula0

So when he openly talked about his character’s sexual preferences which were in a way portrayed in the series, people began to speculate that maybe he would be gay in his real life. So now it turns out that what they have speculated has come true and Noah Schnapp is absolutely living the truth.

So when the Tik Tok video was viewed by millions of followers, many people across the globe flocked to the comment section to pour their love for the actor who has shown his courage to make his point where even in the twenty-first century some people really struggle with the courage to talk about how they feel.

When the Stranger Things series became a massively successful hit, throughout the show’s run, Will Byer’s sexuality was a question mark. He was not as enthusiastic as it seems when the rest of his three friends were, and he always was under the shade of mystery when it comes to his sexuality.

So as we could remember, in the show, when Mike poignantly asserted a vague but indeed precise hint, in the heat of their argument that “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls” really hit hard every audience and the question mark related to Will’s sexual identity was replaced by an exclamatory mark. So when Mike in the series specifically points out this, the audience was confronted with the reality that Will is gay.

So as Noah Schnapp had previously made his point clear about how Will Byer’s character evolved as he grow older, similarly in his real life too he followed the same path and confronted the actual truth about himself and decided to let the world know about it too.

Let Us Get To Know Noah Schnapp

Noah Cameron Schnapp is the most handsome and hot American actor who is pretty much claimed to have recognition and fame with his role as Will Byer in Stranger Things. The series is undoubtedly one of the most popular series on Netflix and has a plethora of fans who are still avidly waiting for its next season. His potrtrayal of the role as Will Byer really made his sustainability in the series concrete and was promoted to next season of Stranger Things. Noah Schnapp was born on October 3, 2004 and he has a twin sister named Chloe Schnapp, who is a famous social media personality too.

Noah Schnapp is born to Mitchell Schnapp and Karine and his father is an private equity manager whereas her mother is an appealing business woman. Noah identified his true talents in acting when he was five year old when he happened to watch the riveting Broadway production of Annie.

He attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and acquired a degree of entrepreneurship and innovation. When we have a glance at his professional career as an actor he got the opportunity to act in an academy award-winning movie titled Bridge of Spies which was directed by Steven Spielberg. One of his remarkable contribution to the industry was his voice to the video game The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy’s Grand Adventure.

