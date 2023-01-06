Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney+ Release Date Is All Set For February 1

After receiving praise all across the world, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now all set to hit the most remarkable ott platform Disney+ on February 1, 2023, on Wednesday. People who were amazed and awestruck by the medley of visual feats by Ryan Coogler are pretty much exultant to hear the shred of riveting news that their favorite movie is now a fingertip away from their home screens.

Without any delay let us have a brief look at the details that are yet to be explored in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

When Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Be Released On Disney +?

As per sources, the highly anticipated movie which hit the big screens worldwide has now finally set to hit the home screens of every audience around the world on February 1, 2023. Since its parent film Black Panther was a massively successful blockbuster back in 2018, people across the globe were in deep anticipation for its sequel. So after it grossed a remarkable collection worldwide, now it is all set to hit Disney+ on February 1, 2023, in a matter of weeks.

The news was disclosed by a listing on its Disney+ page and people can watch their favorite movie at a fingertip away. Most people expected a long forty-five-day gap to premiere on the ott platform after its release on the exclusive theatrical window. But when we have a deeper look into it, it is disclosed that Marvel Studios were not planning to release on Disney+ at the end of 2022.

So as per reports, Disney+ has confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit their platform on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. As we all know Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted in theatres on November 11, 2022, and after long eighty-two days they have finally decided to give it to the ott platform. So thus Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exceeds the theatre-to-streaming gaps in other highly acknowledged movies of 2022 such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

When Doctor Strange took a record-low of forty-five days and Thor: Love and Thunder a gap of sixty-two days, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took a record gap of indeed a long gap of eighty-two days. The confirmation comes when the Disney+ support team unintentionally shared an incorrect release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s streaming premiere.

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming to Disney+ Premier Access?

More details about Disney’s new plan are yet to be confirmed. So Disney+ has not revealed more information regarding its premier access. As per sources, the film which grossed $820 million worldwide is on its way to hitting the ott platform even though Marvel studios does not have a plan to release it to ott at the end of 2022.

Also Check: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast

What Time Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Be Released On Disney+

Usually, the method that has been followed by Disney+ is they release the new episodes mainly at midnight. So when new movies and series hit Disney+ all of them usually hit service at midnight PT/3 am, ET on their release date. So following the Disney+ team’s strategies for their release date and time, most probably it will start to hit the service at midnight of its release date. Since this is not an ironclad rule, Disney could change the timing as per their demands, but usually, they follow the norm of releasing their titles every midnight.

Pacific time: 00:00 AM/ Midnight

Eastern Time: 03:00 AM

UK: 08:00 AM

Sydney, Australia – 19:00 PM

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever On Netflix?

It is certainly a No because as per Disney+ license entitles, they never bestow the right to stream their films to premiere on any other ott platforms. So if the persistent users of Netflix are avidly waiting for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, then it would be in vain as it would not be available on any other streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, or Hulu.

As Marvel studios’ exclusive films are usually premiered on Disney+, the hope to stream on Netflix or any other ott platforms would be in vain.

How Much Did The First Black Panther Movie Earn?

As per sources, in 2018 successfully grossed over $13 billion worldwide and it was one of the most highly remarkable and acknowledged movies in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director of the movie Ryan Coogler has become the most celebrated icon of the time when Black Panther grossed an unexpected amount.

What To Expect In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

As we all know in the film the Queen Ramonda character is played by Angela Bassett, Shuri is played by Letitia Wright, M’Baku is by Winston Duke, and Okoye character by Danai Gurira have sworn to protect their nation at any cost from intervening world powers when their compelling king T Challa’s death.

So as the new chapter unfolds, the appealing heroes who swear to protect their nation must band together. They also needed the help of war dogs named Nakia and Everett Ross and they have to forge a different path altogether for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The king of a mysteriously hidden undersea nation is played by Tenoch Huerta as Namor and furthermore, the movie stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

When the first movie of Black Panther hit the theatre in 2018 it was a massive success in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the character Chadwick Boseman took an untimely death it really affected the movie beyond what they have anticipated. So the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be set in the timeline of the post-Avengers: Endgame world.

So as we all know how the Black Panther: Wakanda Movie ended, Shuri leaves Wakanda to visit Haiti as she is deeply mourning for her brother and mother. Shuri is still the most compelling and vociferous Black Panther, The Protector of the realm, but she could not succeed her mother and ascend the throne and had to witness her brother’s and mother’s death.

The rest of the climax is interesting and we could harbor the hope that the next sequel to Black Panther would hit us after several years since this is one of the Marvel Universe’s movies with a woman leading character, bestowing with all-powerful capabilities.

Must Check: