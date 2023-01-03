Probably no one would have missed even a single movie and TV Show starring Anna Kendrick. If so, then it is explicit that the dainty doll Anna Kendrick is on the petite side when it comes to her height. But she is indeed an utterly amazing actress who has a plethora of fans across the globe. she garnered much recognition and fame with her twilight franchise which grossed millions worldwide. So let us have a walkthrough of Anna Kendrick’s physical features and her career.

What is Anna Kendrick Height?

Anna Kendrick who gained predominantly a great space in the star-stunned Hollywood industry stands tall at 5 feet and 2 inches, obviously not wearing heels. When it converts into centimeters it is 157 centimeters and it is pretty cool that she does not fit into the list of actresses with great height. Whereas she weighs around 52 kg. But she is obviously one of the highly acknowledged actresses at the right time.

What is Anna Kendrick Age?

The resounding Twilight series star was born on August 9, 1985. So as of 2022, she just turned thirty-seven years old. She was nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical award at the Tonys for her mind-blowing performance in the Broadway High Society. This nomination gave her the title of the second-youngest actress to receive it.

Is Anna Kendrick Married? Her Dating History

Anna Kendrick is still enjoying her single life as she is not married as of 2022. As per reports, after her brief fling ended with Bill Hader. She is not currently dating anyone and she is not a lesbian or bisexual as her sexual preferences are only for men.

When we dig deeper into her previous romantic relationships she was linked to Edgar Wright in early 2009. Edgar Wright is one of the famous directors and the pair met on the sets of Scott Pilgrim vs the World. But they had to part ways for their own good.

Later after her break up with Edgar Wright, she was romantically involved with Ben Richardson and who was a cinematographer. Ben has worked in Anna’s films and the duo had their first encounter on the sets of Drinking Buddies. Even though the duo tried to keep their relationship under wraps they were spotted together in public several times.

Apart from these two strong relationships, it was rumored that Anne dated Chris Pine, Zac Efron, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Alfie Allen.

Anna Kendrick Family

Anna Cooke Kendrick was born on August 9, 1985, on the outskirts of Portland, Maine. She was born to William Kendrick and to Janice Kendrick. Her father was a history teacher and whereas her beloved mother was an accountant. Anna has mixed ancestry of English, Scottish and Irish ancestry.

Anna Kendrick has a sibling named Michael Crooke Kendrick and he is also an actor too. She has no children and is still unmarried. She attended Deering High School and Bates College.

Anna Kendrick Physical Features

She has an astounding sculpted attractive body where she stands tall at five feet and two inches. This astounding actress has a chest size of 34 inches and a waist size of 25 inches and a hip size of 35 inches. With her coruscating blue eyes and gleaming brown hair, she has a very good attractive slim banana-like figure.

Favorite Things Of Anna Kendrick

When it comes to Anna Kendrick and her favorite things we have a whole bunch of lists that she likes most.

Favorite places: Her hometown Portland

Favorite Food: Tacos, macaroni, and cheese

Favorite movies: The Women, Love and Death, Hot Fuzz, Winter Ligh, Wet Hot, and Lord of the Rings

Favorite color: Blue

Favorite actresses: Emily Blunt, Kristen Stewart

Favorite actors: Zac Efron, Robert Pattinson

Favorite outfits: Thakoon gown, black suits, full-skirted tulle ball gown, satin skirts

Anna Kendrick Career

Anna Kendrick is irrefutably known for her unique skills and scintillating acuity in acting. She had played many roles in her career and become the recipient of many accolades. Anna Kendrick has 19.4 million followers on Instagram and she is best and always known for her role in the Twilight series.

The major role Anna Kendrick featured in 2003 was Camp, a full-lengthed movie when her magnum opus role Jessica hit tremendous success. When the twilight movie became a massive success along with Anna Kendrick, her co-stars like Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner also entered the spotlight.

She started her acting career as a young girl and her deep passion for movies gave her numerous opportunities in life. Her supporting role in High Society was highly remarkable. She even received the Theatre World Award for her phenomenal acting.

Her role in Rocket Science in 2007 gave her the fame and recognition she needed and was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for both movies. Her career breakthrough came to her life in 2008 in the form of Jessica Stanley in Twilight. The movie had a great impact on the industry and was a massively successful hit and grossed million of collections worldwide.

The debut role of Anna Kendrick was in Elsewhere and she got another chance to star in Twilight’s other franchise named Twilight: New Moon. Her mind-blogging performance in these movies opened the door to several nominations for awards.

Her performance in Twilight was irrefutable and she starred in its next sequel too. When we take her acting career into account, her most successful film was Pitch Perfect. Her other movies include Drinking Buddies, Rapture-Palooza, The Happy Christmas, and The Voices. Her role as Cinderella in Disney’s Into The Woods was also highly regarded and by the time she just made her career concrete in the Hollywood industry.

Anna Kendrick Awards And Nominations

Anna Kendrick is undoubtedly an exceptional actress by all means and with her invigorating talents she just carved out her own space in the realm. When we have a look at the awards and nominations she has received it is indeed a long list.

She has received Teen Choice Awards twice

The Theatre World Awards in 1998

Austin Film Critics Society award for Best Supporting Actress

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for Favorite voice from an Animated Movie

MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2010 for Best Breakthrough Performance

Palm Springs International Film Festival 2010, won the Rising Star Award

She has been nominated for awards like Academy awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and BAFTA Awards.

