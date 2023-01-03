Jeremy Renner is a terrifically handsome actor and musician who is highly acknowledged for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avengers. Before claiming massive fame and recognition, he came all the way to starring in several independent movies. Jeremy Renner is a really skilled actor with an estimated net worth of $80 million. His insightful and intricate acting skills are reflected in each of the characters he has portrayed so far.

Jeremy Renner Biography

Jeremy Renner was born on January 7, 1971, in Modesto, California, US. He was born to Valerie Cearley and Lee Renner. Jeremy Renner is the oldest of his parents seven children. He was married to Sonni Pacheco, a Canadian model and they share a daughter together, and later completing one year together, they decided to part ways.

Full Name Jeremy Lee Renner Date of Birth 7 January 1971 Age 46 Years Place of Birth Modesto, California, USA Marital Status Married Spouse Sonni Pacheco (2014-15) Children Ava (daughter) Profession Actor and Singer Nationality American Net Worth $80 million Salary $6 Million + Monthly Income $0.5 Million +

Jeremy Renner Net Worth

As per sources, the net worth of this immensely talented actor Jeremy Renner is estimated at around $80 million. Jeremy Renner somewhat leads a dual life, when he is not acting his complete focus is on real estate. More than acquiring from his acting paychecks, he has flipped his homes umpteen times and has garnered a handful of handsome wealth. Till today, Jeremy Renner had flipped more than twenty-five houses, and as his acting career developed so did his homes.

Jeremy Renner Early Life

Jeremy Renner was born as the eldest son of Lee Renner and Valerie Cearley. He had six siblings and was indeed a big family. But unfortunately, as their parents got married in their teenage, the decision was to bid adieu when Jeremy Renner was only ten years old. The youngest brother of Jeremy Renner was born in 2011 and this made him the big brother at the age of forty. As his mother hails from Irish ancestry, Jeremy Renner is also of German descent.

Jeremy Renner attended Fred C. Beyer High School in 1989 and graduated. Before Jeremy Renner decided to pursue a drama class he attended Modesto Junior College and gained a degree in computer science and criminology.

Jeremy Renner Career Beginnings

Jeremy Renner’s debut appearance was in National Lampoon’s Senior Trip, a riveting 1995 comedy. Albeit the film was critically panned later he got the opportunity to appear in guest roles in two interesting television shows, titled Deadly Games and Strange Luck. Even though he had a minor role in the movie A Friend’s Betrayal, it was remarkable as he pulled off the role as a friend of Paul Hewitt, the role carried by Brian Austin Green.

After that, he was invited into films for guest roles, and some of the riveting films in which he appeared include Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane, The Net, The Time of Your Life, and Angel.

His early success came all the way in the form of documentary series knocking at his doors and he starred as the eponymous bewildering serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and which garnered much recognition and fame. Jeremy Renner found this shady rocky character of Jeffrey and he decided to pull off the role. His performance as a ruthless serial killer was widely acknowledged and he was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Lead Male.

He appeared in a music video for the song Trouble in 2003 and starred in S.W.A.T and in The Deceitful Above All Things back in 2004. His other shot in the movie A Little Trip to Heaven starring Julia Stiles and Forest Whitaker was remarkable. With Gabrielle Union, his role as a neo-Nazi in the movie Neo Ned claimed his recognition wider.

The supporting roles of Jeremy Renner were way too appreciable and it was critically acclaimed. Movies in which Renner made his appearance a supporting role include, The Assassination f Jesse James, and 28 Weeks Later.

After his, umpteen roles, much wider recognition came in the form of Comedy Drama Ingenious and also in the television series named The Unusuals, a series that short-lived. He received a handful full of critical success when he pulled off such an amazing role that he has ever pulled off as bomb disposal adept Sergeant William James in The Hurt Locker an Iraq war thriller movie back in 2009. This single role as Sergeant Williams earned him numerous awards and nominations and was deeply acknowledged for his amazing role.

He was nominated for the second time in his career for his scintillating performance in the movie The Town, directed by Ben Affleck and starred with Jon Hamm, Blake Lively, Slaine, and Michael Yebba. 2011 became the best year in his life as he an incredible cameo appearance as Hawkeye in Thor.

Later between the years 2011 to 2015, Jeremy Renner played many roles, but his reprised role as the astounding Hawkeye in the sequel of Avengers, titled Avengers: Age of Ultron. By the time Jeremy Renner became one of the accomplished actors and again he came up with his resounding role as Hawkeye in the blockbuster movie Captain America: Civil War. He has also extended his wings as a producer and produced a film named The Founder starring Michael Keaton.

Jeremy Renner Personal Life

As we dwell deeper into the personal life of this resplendent actor, he was married to the beautiful Canadian model, Sonni Pacheco on January 13, 2014. They both share a daughter together and later even completing a year together, they decided to part ways for their own good and stated that due to irreconcilable differences. Even though they parted ways they both share the custody of their daughter.

When we probe a little deeper into his ex-wife stated that her husband Jeremy put a gun inside his mouth and threatened to kill him. And he was into drugs he even tried to fire the gun into the ceiling when their daughter was sleeping. She addressed his long-term abuse and alcoholism and plainly discussed how abusive as a husband was he.

Jeremy Renner Awards And Nominations

He has been nominated for The Academy Awards twice for Best Actor and Best Supporting actor

He won the Broadcast Film Critics Association Award

Jeremy became the recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Award

He was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award four-time

He was nominated for the Golden Globe award

