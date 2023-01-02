Who Are Lauren London Parents? Age, Career, Early Life, And More

When it comes to Lauren London personal and family life, She has stringently maintained a tight-lipped view and does not encourage even a ray of light to enter it. The astounding actress predominantly prefers to keep her personal life out of the limelight. So let us probe into it and extract pieces of information about her parents, early life, etc.

Who Are Lauren London Parents?

As we all are pretty much aware this massively accomplished actress, was born on December 5, 1984. We could only extract petite shreds of information regarding Lauren London’s parent details. The strategies to extract more information regarding Lauren London’s parents were in vain and it is only known that her mother was an African-American descent and her father was of Jewish-Caucasian. Albeit the efforts to probe more into it, even the names of her parents are unknown.

Furthermore, Lauren’s parents got divorced when she was only three years old. And thus left her to be raised all alone by her mother. Even after parting their ways for their own sake, Lauren would visit her dad and attend a summer camp, which was profusely crammed with white students.

Because of her slight-black complexion that she inherited from her mother, the children in the camp poked ridiculed comments and described her as “that black kid” which was indeed derogatory and repugnant.

Lauren London Age

Lauren London is indeed a soft-spoken person who does not allow her fame to give a definition to her life. Lauren Nicole London was born on December 5, 1984, and as of 2022, she would be 38 years old. Ever since she embarked on her journey to be one of the resounding actresses she has been an impeccable effulgent star by all means.

Lauren London Physical Stature

When it comes to her sculpted attractive body and features, and when it comes to height, she falls under the petite side of the industry at 5 feet and 2 inches or 157 centimeters and whereas she weighs around 54 kilograms.

Lauren had to frequently encounter questions about how she has been sustaining her body and figure. So she spills the beans regarding her breathtaking features, water, and fresh fruits and vegetables are the sole reason for her snatched body. Furthermore, added that she is so much fond of the Alkaline diet that makes her health perfect.

As per sources, the sculpted beauty icon’s body measurements are 35-26-36. Her perfect curves and features would make anyone crazy and following a good healthy diet and exercise at the age of thirty-eight, she is aging like a fine wine.

Early Life And Career Of Lauren London

When we dive deeper into the early life of Lauren London, she was definitely a bit of a rebellious kid and by the time she reached her tenth grade, Lauren decided to skip school. She attended Palisades Charter High School, but eventually skipped her studies and was homeschooled.

It was a bit of a coincidence that by the time Lauren London was homeschooled, she had developed her interest in becoming an actress. So her homeschool option really gave way for her to participate in several auditions. The main reason that she developed an interest in movies is that she had to spend most of her time sad as she was a single child.

Once the resounding actress stated how she developed her interest in acting. “Movies kept me company from a very young age, and starting from about seven years old, I wrote little plays and acted out all the parts by myself in my bedroom. I can’t remember a time when I didn’t want to be an actor”.

When we have a glance at her career, Lauren’s debut appearance was in Pharrell William’s riveting music video titled Frontin. This starting appearance gave her a fresh start and it paved to turn over a new leaf in her life.

Following her debut music video, Lauren London made her first on-screen appearance in 2006. She made her entry into television through the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. From this single sitcom, Lauren was hit with unexpected fortune and she does not have to turn back in her career. The first film role that came all the way and knocked at her door was ATL. This was an amazing American comedy movie and she demonstrated her talents through her reel character Erin ‘New New Garnett.

She has accomplished many other roles in her career too including, 90210; I Love You, Beth Cooper; The Game, Baggage Claim, and The Perfect Match. She has been nominated for two awards but hasn’t won any. She has been nominated for a Black Movie award for her utterly amazing role in AFL.

Is Lauren London Married?

When it comes to personal relationships, Lauren’s life is quite like an open book. She was in a relationship with rapper Lil Wayne and share a child and later then, she was married to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle and share another kid too.

Before the birth of her son Kameron Carter, Lauren ended the relationship with the father of her child, rapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, aka Lil Wayne. She met Dwayne when she was only fifteen years old and even after their efforts to make their relationship work and have a future they had to part ways for their own good.

She served a long-term relationship with the late rapper Nipsey Hussle and his unexpected untimely death due to a fatal shooting was pretty much hard to take for the world. So she has been never married, but she is the mother of her two sons that she share with two different men.

