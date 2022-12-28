Jesseca Dupart Net Worth- Is She A Millionaire? Age, Career

Jesseca Dupart is the enlightening soul with her coruscating smile and invigorating personality, who managed to create her own space in the realm with her scintillating astute being an entrepreneur and a self-made millionaire. She is the compelling chief executive officer of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Jesseca Dupart hair product company has an annual turnover estimated at $12 million.

Being an amazing philanthropist she is into numerous charity organizations for the welfare and upliftment of the needy. So let us have an exhaustive look at this phenomenally inspiring woman’s early life and career.

Jesseca Dupart Biography

Jesseca Faye Dupart, insanely talented and famous entrepreneur, beauty mogul, mentor, author, and ardent philanthropist was born on February 12, 1982, in New Orleans, Louisiana, US. Jesseca Dupart has blown forty candles and is gleaming like a big star in every possible field where she can showcase her talents and acuity.

Full name Jesseca Faye Harris-Dupart Date of birth 12th of February 1982 Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Age 40 years Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) Marital status Engaged Spouse Shawntae Harris Children Byron Jr., Jay and Deja Occupation Entrepreneur Net worth $12 million

Jesseca was born to Evelyn Dupart and Jesse Anthony Dupart. Being born into a larger family her childhood was mixed with hues of love and affection from her siblings and parents. Jesseca Dupart is the mother of three children and she had several past relationships. But she is now married to her wife Shawntae Harris.

Jesseca Dupart Net Worth

Being a self-made millionaire Jesseca Dupart is one of the most astounding entrepreneurs of her time with a handsome soundable fortune. She does not make such a massive fortune within day one conventionally.

She had to go through several paths to see the illumination. She garners most of her wealth from her Kaleidoscope hair products and now she is earning a hefty amount of fortune through her hardwood and sheer passion. Jesseca Dupart hair product company has an annual turnover estimated at $12 million and makes money being a mentor too.

Also Check:

Jesseca Dupart Early Life

Jesseca Dupart was born in New Orleans, a beautiful mesmerizing city in Louisiana US into a big family. Born on February 12, 1982, to Evelyn Dupart and Jesse Anthony Dupart along with her siblings she had a wonderful childhood crammed with love and laughter. She is now in her forties and by the time she has achieved a good handful of fortune and her name would be etched forever in the history of the American business world.

Her lovable siblings were Damon Sr. Dupart, Jesse Jr. Dupart, and Jheri Dupart and Jesseca grew among them and learned more from her siblings. Her wonderful family had to deal with the heavy unexpected loss of their father, the pillar of strength and in order to fill the voidness he left her siblings were all that she had during her childhood. Therefore Jesseca vehemently attributes her success to her siblings who stood by her in every possible way and they are the sole reason for who she is now.

Though she couldn’t pursue higher studies and attend college, she managed to finish her education by attending Warren Easton Charter High School. She is the mother of three children and is married to her wife Shawntae Harris.

Jesseca Dupart Career Beginnings into a Self-made Millionaire

Jesseca did not achieve her massive success one fine day it was the incessant desire and sheer determination that fueled her to achieve this success. She had to overcome umpteen encumbrances to thrive in the busy world to create a space of her own. From a very tender age itself, Jesseca stooped into her passion to become an entrepreneur and fashion mogul.

Jesseca initially worked as a hairstylist at RoJes Barber Shop & RoJes Beauty Salon. This opportunity gave her enough experience that she needed in her incipient career steps and the door to the world of cosmetology was opened in front of her. She served at RoJes for the past long six years and slowly started to follow her passion by taking each step ahead that she had already paved.

When she decided to pull off a massive step in her career by starting her own small business, by the time Jesseca occupied herself with being an experienced makeup artist and hairstylist. She opened her first venture Kaleidoscope hair studio in 2013, and eventually, she was reaching towards her dream and finally became a salon owner and made her dream come true.

She was indeed living for this moment in her life and she slogged really hard to make it into a reality. But unfortunately, her dream was devastated in the form of an unexpected conflagration and her salon was burned down to ashes. But undeterred, Jesseca managed to build her empire once again from the start and introduced her Kaleidoscope Hair Care Products in 2014. This was the best decision that she ever made in her life, to fight for her dreams despite the hurdles life throws up on.

Jesseca Dupart exultantly opened her dream project online for the first time in 2014 and had 43,000 customers initially. Now Jesseca has over 2.5 million followers on her Instagram and her acuity to deal with the busy world, she used her Instagram marketing prowess to build her empire steep and she is so fond of sharing her subtly intricate business ideas and illuminating insights into the world.

A plethora of people across the globe follow Jesseca to know more about her life and her achievements and especially for business advice. She is the true epitome of shrewdness and perspicacity in life. Jesseca is now one of the leading strongest businesswomen and has recently shared a photo of her baby blue Rolls Royce Sports Car.

Jesseca has expanded her wings to real estate management and owns numerous commercial properties, and she has a real estate agency named Kaleidoscope Realty.

Jesseca Dupart Personal Life

Jesseca became a young single mother at the age of fifteen and she named her beautiful daughter Deja Dupart. After that, she gave birth to her son Jordan Chapius at the age of seventeen and has another son Byron Jr.

Jesseca is married to the highly remarkable American rapper Da Brat (Shawntae Harris) and they both were expecting their child too. Jesseca Dupart is undoubtedly a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and her pregnancy was introduced in vitro. Jesseca had numerous past relationships and one of her relationships which were highly acclaimed was with Denzel Cox, The Traveling Trainer. Except that Jesseca had tried to keep her personal life away from the spotlight and she does not appreciate invasion into her private life.

Jesseca Dupert holds a world record for distributing umpteen gifts in a single day to Bardell Foundation during the Christmas season and she is so immersed in contributing to the welfare of her city and the needy people in it. Jesseca with her determination and attitude had made her space concrete in the busy world and is highly acknowledged for her perseverance.

Must Check: