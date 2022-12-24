Will MrBeast Become Twitter CEO? Here’s Elon Musk’s Response

Since Elon Musk’s poll, the most trending question that has been swirling around the internet across the globe is to know who will be the next chief executive officer of Twitter. People around the world were frantically raving for Elon Musk to step down from being the CEO of Twitter, and many other names were suggested for taste. Things turned pretty upside down as Twitter is at the brim of bankruptcy and miserably lost its credibility, MrBeast, the famous riveting YouTuber had asked if he could be the new CEO of Twitter.

So let us have a walkthrough of this trending news and see how Elon Musk has replied to it.

Will MrBeast Become CEO Of Twitter?

Most people across the globe knew who is this resounding YouTuber who is well capable enough to be the chief executive officer of Twitter, which is at the brim of drowning. Jimmy Donaldson who is best and popularly known by his professional name as MrBeast is the most fierce YouTuber in the world.

Amidst the cacophonies in the survival challenges, MrBeast quite surprisingly showcased his desire to rescue Twitter from drowning. Twitter is now on the verge of destruction and Jimmy’s tweet became quite the attention of the world. When Elon Musk who is obsessed with polls recently asked users in a method of polling, whether he should remain as the Chief executive officer of Twitter or should he step down from his position.

Lately, Elon Musk vociferously said that he would probably step down from the position of CEO if he managed to find a suitable person who would fit accurately into the position. As Elon Musk knew how challenging this position is he won’t rest until he get a perfect match for this job.

When the famous YouTuber MrBeast took this golden opportunity to make a move, being a potential candidate he just proposed a deal, whether he could take over Twitter. Surprisingly Elon Musk tweeted “It’s not out of the question”.

So yes, it means even Elon Musk has considered his name, and deep down the path, he would have given it a thought that MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson.

Can I be the new Twitter CEO? — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 22, 2022

So fingers crossed, maybe we could expect a new Chief Executive Officer or Elon Musk would continue to serve so. Anyway it is worth waiting to know more about Twitter’s uncanny predicament and how will it manage to escape from drowning in the ocean.

Elon Musk And The Drowning Twitter

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has managed to shower only harm and nothing cannot be attributed to his name of him to point out a good thing that happened.

So when users across the globe were in raging fire they all vehemently stated their opinion by using the poll that Elon Musk posted on Twitter to know the stance of the viewers. Out of umpteen things one of the particular thing that bothered numerous ones were they turned to polls in order to create a brand new social media policy was in progress.

Many critics opposed this method of polling and stated that polls would never be accurate and it is clearly unrepresentative of the user base. But as usual, amidst these cacophonies, Elon Musk will always do what he had planned or what pleases him. This sort of stubbornness of Elon Musk has cost Twitter destruction.

So last time Elon Musk picked up with the media and unapologetically leaked the messages and emails of his own employees. This was really a misdemeanor from the side of a Chief Executive officer and as we all understood by now, Twitter has become Elon Musk’s toy, and he does what pleases him, at any cost.

When we have a glance last week, Elon Musk, the billionaire decided to hold a poll and sought answers about whether he should step down from his position, and when we looked at the vote statistics around 57.5% of people in 17.5 million votes polled against him. So when the poll turned out to be as he expected he tweeted

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job”.

Amidst these challenging issues there aroused fake news of Donald Trump Jr being appointed as the CEO of Twitter and this fake news was disintegrated by the man himself. Much to the surprise when the riveting rapper Snoop Dogg responded to Musk’s poll by asking “Should I run Twitter?”, quite surprisingly over eight percent of people voted ‘yes’. From all these, we could infer how desperately the users of Twitter want Elon Musk to step down from his position.

Many people along with the rapper took this opportunity just to add insult to injury and the poll section became quite a major topic all over the internet. The fundamental reason for losing the credibility of Twitter is because of the vague policies and unapologetic decisions that Elon Musk takes.

The decisions and policies put forth by Elon Musk all of a sudden out of the blue were once considered ‘informative’ and a platform for ‘free speech’. But on contrary, the policies and decisions were explicitly harsh and it was forcefully imposed on the employees most of them had to leave the company because it was difficult to work under such huge pressure. At first, his ideas seemed so imperative and now it is somewhat preposterous and this led to the deterioration of Twitter.

So now we just to have wait to see more about it and to know whose hands lie in the future of Twitter is quite the conundrum here. Let us wait and see what will be the next step of Elon Musk.

