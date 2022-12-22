Abella Danger Reveals Her Obsession: Famous Hollywood Celebrity

When it comes to porn stars there still exists an erroneous notion that they are devoid of a moral compass. But in fact, they do have their own moral codes, and now Abella Danger who is unapologetically one of the famous and biggest porn stars has now revealed her greatest obsession and her moral code which is now trending all over the internet.

Without any delay let us have an exhaustive look into what she has said and learn more about who is her current obsession.

Abella Danger Divulges Her Current Obsession!

It is quite a norm that many Hollywood celebrities would be the iconoclast celebrities that everybody in the nook and corner of the world fantasizes about. No one would have not even dreamt and fantasized about their stars and harbored an obsessive liking to the respective celebrities they stan.

The folks from Barstool sports have managed to make their brand by working with the star in adult films and they interview them. So in her recent interview, she was flocked with umpteen questions and some of her fitting replies have been now trending all over the internet.

Recently Barstool Sports set an interview with Abella Danger, usually, they interview highly popular women who happened to have an Onlyfans page titled ‘Only Stans’. When they had an interview with the unbearably hot and biggest pornstar in the industry, they made great content with it and had been trending over the mainstream too.

So when we take a look at the interview and what Abella Danger said, it would make all the more sense why her name is trending all of a sudden over the internet. In any interview, there are some mandatory questions that they put forth to their interviewee like ‘who is your biggest celebrity crush to many other questions which may be considered as so trivial and frivolous.

.@Abella_Danger has revealed the celebrity that's at the top of her wish list.



New @ATIBarstool out now: https://t.co/ItK0mwd9yp pic.twitter.com/Qul3kUP8XZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 21, 2022

Moreover, this time they asked a tricky kind of question Abella Danger and without being inhibited she gave them a fitting reply. When we peep into the interview, they asked her “If you could bang any celebrity but you would have to make a sex tape with them that would go viral, would you do it?

The reply of Abella Danger makes her the star of the day because she even accentuated that even a pornstar has their own moral code and they would not go beyond it. By revealing her current obsession Abella Danger gave an inevitable reply.

She said “ No, I would not f***king do it. And I have had guys, I have had celebrities that want to film having sex with me and I am like ‘are you f**king insane?’. I know I am a trusting person but how are you so trusting? I would never put it out, I would never disclose any of my escapades. My dream famous person to bang is a girl. They are really famous, it’s Margot Robbie. I am so obsessed with her”.

Aslo Check:

Peripherally Abella Danger was utilizing the event and was shooting her shot on Barstool Sports. But what she said about filming her escapades in order to be a viral icon, she would not do it because it is not something that she appreciates at all in her life. In spite of being one of the highly acclaimed porn stars, she would not dare to do something that questions her inner moral core.

When she added her current celebrity crush’s name people were stunned because she said the name of a woman, of course, Abella Danger After Abella Danger disclosed the name of this astounding actress people were frantically running to more about it. Even some of them speculated how lesbian it sounds to be obsessed with a woman. But Abella hasn’t spoken more about it, she only vociferously made her stance when it comes to sex tapes in her life.

In 2022, Abella recently appeared in a racy spicy video with Bella Thorne. Lately, she was revealed as the unbearably hot and the number one watched star on Porn Hub. In the recent video, Abella and Bella were in steamy appearance wearing lingerie. In the video, there is a scene where Bella is having oral sex on Abella Danger.

After Margot Robbie’s name was spilled out people across the globe were rushing to know more about this beautiful actress who is well-acknowledged for the riveting roles that she had pulled so far. Let us take a look at who is Margot Robbie.

Who Is Abella Danger’s Crush, Margot Robbie?

Margot Elise Robbie is irrefutably gorgeous and immensely talented Australian actress and producer who is highly popular for her works in both blockbuster and Independent films.

This astounding actress was born on July 2, 1990 in Queensland to parents Dough Robbie and Sarie Kessler. Her father was a former farm owner and her mother was a physiotherapist.

She has hordes of fans across the globe for her acting and fascinating sculptured physique and she is one of the top most desiring actress of the world. In an interview Brad Pitt also talked about how enraptured he was by the effulgent beauty of the actress while he was working with her. Even Brad Pit said that he didn’t want to miss a great opportunity to make out with this beauty icon so he implored to add a kissing scene in their movie.

Margot Robbie was so lucky enough to get umpteen opportunities in her life to make her career steep. She has received numerous accolades including, two nominations for Academy awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and five British Academy Film Awards. In 2017, she was regarded as one of the hundred most influential people in the world by Time Magazine.

Margot Robbie’s most critically acclaimed movies include, About Time, The Wolf of the Wall Street, Z for Zachariah, Suite Francaise, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, I, Tonya, Mary Queen of Scots, Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Sqaud.

Also Check: