How Long Does E-Liquid Last? – Does Vape Juice Expire?

Vaping is more than puffing huge clouds of smoke from a hot e cigarette; there are many things you need to consider if you want to get the best vaping experience possible. One such thing is the age and shelf life of vape juice. Most vapers do not know that e juice can go bad, and neither do they know how to tell a good e-juice from a bad one. This article explains everything about e-juice quality, lifespan, and preservation.

Does E-liquid Have Expiry Date?

One question most inexperienced vapers ask is, “Does vape juice expire?” or “Can vape juice go bad?” or “Does e liquid go off?” The answer to any of these questions is a big “yes”.

Like other manufactured products, vape liquids have an expiry date. For most vape liquid brands, the date of expiration is always two years from the date of manufacture. Some vape liquids, however, like the DIY vapes, may not last up to two years before they expire and become inappropriate for use.

Also, improper storage of e liquids can make them go bad before their time. E liquids expire when the various substances used to make them begin to react with each other and break down and when the nicotine component oxidizes with air.

How Long Does Vape Juice Last?

The question, “how long does vape juice last?” is very common in vape communities. Most e-liquids last for two years from the date they are manufactured, so the average shelf life of e-liquids is agreed to be two years. However, the situation is different when the e-juice container gets opened.

How Long Does E-Liquid Last Once Opened?

E-liquids that have been opened or used will only last for about three to six months afterward. This is because of the actions that begin to occur once vape juice comes in contact with air.

Another thing that can reduce the shelf life of opened e-liquids is steeping. This process causes the different ingredients in the e-juice to mix or react, and sometimes, oxidation even takes place. This can make your e juice age faster than it would have if left untouched. If you do steep your e juice, ensure you consume it in the shortest time possible.

How To Tell If Your E-liquid Is Expired?

There are many signs that can reveal that you are vaping an out of date e liquid. Here are the major signs:

Smell and taste : If you find your vape juice giving a different taste and flavoring from what it’s supposed to, it’s a clear sign that the juice has gone bad or is nearing its expiration date.

: If you find your vape juice giving a different taste and flavoring from what it’s supposed to, it’s a clear sign that the juice has gone bad or is nearing its expiration date. Label : E juice manufacturers always put their e juice expiration dates on their product labels, in compliance with regulations. You can check these labels to verify if your vape juice has expired or not.

: E juice manufacturers always put their e juice expiration dates on their product labels, in compliance with regulations. You can check these labels to verify if your vape juice has expired or not. Color : An out of date vape juice will noticeably change color; the color will be darker than usual. This is a very clear sign that the vape juice has gone bad. The dark color occurs majorly due to the oxidation of nicotine in the e-liquid.

: An out of date vape juice will noticeably change color; the color will be darker than usual. This is a very clear sign that the vape juice has gone bad. The dark color occurs majorly due to the oxidation of nicotine in the e-liquid. Consistency: Understanding the consistency of a particular VG/PG blend will help you tell when it has expired, especially for DIY juices without labels. Bad vape juice will be much thicker or much more watery than it should be.

Can Expired Vape Juice Hurt You?

If you’ve ever asked, “Can expired vape juice hurt you?” the answer is yes.

However, an expired vape won’t kill you. The worst that could happen is that it will make you a bit sick. Most times, the only side effect is the unpleasant taste it leaves in your mouth after vaping. Although these expired juices aren’t fatal, it’s advisable to go for fresh juices instead.

How To Extend The Shelf Life Of Your E-Juice?

Knowing how to make e juice last longer is very important for every vaper, so you don’t spend money on new juices often. Here are four best ways: